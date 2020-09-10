Is Joe Biden Losing the Hispanic Vote in Florida?

MIAMI—Four years after taking office, Donald Trump is bringing Vicente Izaguirre back into the GOP tent.

A registered Republican born in Nicaragua, Izaguirre switched sides in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 presidential elections, helping Barack Obama notch historic victories in Miami-Dade, a vote-rich blue county in the all-important swing state of Florida that Obama carried twice. Izaguirre voted for Obama the first time because he believed the country needed a change in direction after eight years of George W. Bush. Obama won his vote again because the economy was improving, and Izaguirre said he voted for Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost the state, because he believed Trump was racist against Hispanics.

Come Nov. 3, however, Joe Biden can no longer count on Izaguirre at a time when polls suggest the former vice-president is underperforming with Latino voters in the Sunshine State.

In a phone interview, Izaguirre told The Daily Beast he planned on casting his ballot for a president who has busted down every ethical norm of the executive branch, separated immigrant families crossing the border, and by most accounts monumentally botched the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has battered Florida.

“I’ve reached the conclusion, even with all his defects and offensiveness, Donald Trump is the person we need in the White House if we are going to continue having democracy and prosperity,” Izaguirre told The Daily Beast. “I come from a country where socialists created a society that is dependent on the government and the people are miserable.”

Trump’s warnings, and that of virtually every GOPer running for office, about the Democratic Party veering far left of Karl Marx has resonated with Izaguirre, who fled Sandinista-controlled Nicaragua in the 1980s. Of course, Republicans have long tarred Democrats with the red specter of communism. But according to conversations with voters and local political insiders from both parties, the president has made concerted gains among conservative Hispanic voters in Florida, including former Never Trumpers who have started to make peace with Trump thumping local darlings Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio in 2016.

Taken in tandem with a more left-wing policy discussion among Democrats this primary cycle, and sometimes violent unrest over police violence in recent months, and the potential for a stronger GOP performance among Hispanics in Florida was real, insiders said.

Izaguirre, for one, said he could now overlook Trump’s racism because he’s more concerned about antifa and violent protesters potentially destroying neighborhoods to push a radical left agenda.

“These are delinquents who want to destroy the U.S.,” he told The Daily Beast of anti-fascists, the president’s favorite foil—and a movement that has been largely MIA in actual criminal cases over protest-related violence.

Izaguirre is not alone. A new NBC News/Marist poll shows Trump and Biden are in a dead heat in Florida, with the president actually holding a 4 point edge over the former VP among likely Latino voters. Another recent survey, by polling firm Bendixen & Amandi for the Miami Herald, found the two candidates splitting the Hispanic vote in Miami-Dade, with Trump seeing increased support from conservative Cuban-American voters compared to four years ago.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 62 percent of Florida Latinos compared to 35 percent for Trump, according to exit polling.

Biden and Florida Democrats insist they are not sleeping on the threat in a state where the sting of Clinton’s 2016 defeat by nearly 113,000 votes still hits hard. They have made a big push to reach young Latino voters, including a $26 million advertising buy last week in Florida and other key swing states with sizable Hispanic populations, featuring an ad with a song from reggaeton star Bad Bunny. The former vice-president’s campaign and the national party are also holding virtual roundtables and online focus groups across Florida targeting Hispanics, including meeting with Venezuelan-Americans to remind them that Trump’s hardline stance against Nicolás Maduro has not weakened the South American president’s grip on power.

