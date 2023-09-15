‘Joe Biden’s lack of competence has been evident since day one of his disastrous presidency’

Joe Biden has been labelled a 'puppet president' by Telegraph readers - JIM LO SCALZO/Shutterstock

Allister Heath called for the US to replace Joe Biden as President this week, arguing that “the free world can’t handle much more of this”.

He is not the only one that shares the belief that the 80-year-old is not fit for the monumental task to lead the world’s most dominant economic and military power.

Telegraph readers shared Mr Heath’s sentiments, and offered their own thoughts in the comments section of his column. Read on for a selection of their discussion:

‘It may feel different in the US but internationally Biden is invisible’

A recurrent theme among readers is the concern that the West might appear to lack strength in the eyes of nations such as China and Russia because of Mr Biden’s apparent “weakness”.

Reader Chris Delaney claims that the President’s “lack of competence has been evident since day one of his disastrous presidency”, and has “exacerbated an already bad situation, which is being exploited by Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and others”.

Similarly, Augusta Crouch argues that Biden is “not strong enough to offset power players. It may feel different in the US but internationally he’s invisible”.

This sentiment is shared by Telegraph reader Penelope P, who questions “what is the point of a POTUS if they are just shuffled out occasionally to make an embarrassing speech and have to be removed?”.

She adds: “I find the whole debacle quite shocking and he is probably being laughed at by China and Russia – undermining the credibility of the country and, by implication, the West.”

Meanwhile, Polly Perchance Smith says: “I agree entirely. It is the elephant in the room. The fact he lacks the personal insight to recognise this himself, speaks volumes.

“And the open secret that he is a ‘Puppet President’ is in no way comforting either. It simply serves to undermine the moral force of the west and of democracy itself. The situation with Russia and China is very concerning and in need of an impressive firm person who is across everything.”

‘Kamala Harris will be even more of a disaster’

The possibility of Joe Biden no longer being president throws open the US political landscape, and many readers put forward suggestions as to who they would like to see in the White House next.

Reader George Kelvin says that “Kamala Harris will be even more of a disaster, and she didn’t doesn’t even have the excuse of being elderly”.

He adds: “On the other hand, Donald Trump had some good policies, but is too divisive, too much of a narcissist and let’s face it, not exactly a spring chicken himself.”

Mr Kelvin claims the “best hope for the US presidency right now rests with Ron DeSantis”.

Similarly, reader Adrian Temple says: “There are younger candidates in the Republican Party with vision and dynamism who can bring back some optimism and common sense to the USA. Leave behind two stale old men and have a fresh start.”

Peter Miles notes that he would “consider Nikki Haley to be the current best choice for POTUS. She has always struck me as competent, rational and with both feet squarely out of the grave!”

However, John Powell claims that “Robert Kennedy Junior is the only hope for a revival of true American values and the halting of the present loss of the free land.”

‘He is much worse than an eccentric president who has got bad manners’

Comparing Mr Biden to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Wim Kotze says: “The issue, regardless of alternatives, or our thoughts on Trump, is that Biden is dangerous due to his lack of presence of mind. He is much worse than an eccentric president whose policies one may disagree with and who has got bad manners.

“If you think that Biden being the POTUS right now should not be questioned because of the ‘What about Trump?’ argument, you clearly do not appreciate the seriousness of this.”

Ms Kotze adds: “Aside from being dangerous, it is cruel to keep him in the White House. Defenders say he has always been gaffe prone – I’m sorry but this is more than that. He would not have been a senator for years if he acted quite in the way he does now.”

‘With age comes wisdom, patience and a world of expertise’

Some readers nevertheless jumped to Mr Biden’s defence, arguing that his age offers wisdom. Patricia Stubkjaer claims it is “arrogant to assert that an elderly president is too feeble to serve his country in dreadful times”.

“With age comes wisdom, patience and a world of expertise. An 80-year-old president with 30 year’s service who happens to stammer is not disqualified to serve as President,” she says.

Meanwhile, David Harris argues that Biden “is the only thing standing between the free world and an America-only agenda that would see Ukraine over run, and set Europe up (including Britain) for the prospect of having into rapidly and massively rearm whilst dealing with an ageing population.

“Any Briton supporting the Trump agenda needs to seriously think again.”

What are your thoughts on Joe Biden as US President? Join the conversation in the comments section below