Joe Biden knows the game is up: he’s too old to run for a second term

Every actor dreams of playing Hamlet. Few have left it so late in the day as Joe Biden. Eighty years old and showing it, the procrastinator on the Potomac cannot bring himself to announce a second stab at the White House in 2024. You have to wonder if, like Hamlet, Biden has what it takes.

On Monday, the leader of the free world presided over an Easter Egg Roll on the lawn of the White House. Al Roker of NBC News ambushed him by asking how many years of egg-rolling he has left, and whether he’ll run in 2024. Biden issued a clear and concise reply: “I’ll either be rolling an egg or be the guy that pushed them out.”

The First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, leant in with a blend of care and menace. The president pulled himself together: “I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Why not? Any president who was serious about a second term should be prepared by now. In the last few decades, several of them have declared around this time. Bill Clinton announced his candidacy for the 1996 nomination in April 1995, and Barack Obama announced his 2012 run in April 2011.

It may be eye-wateringly expensive to run for office in America, but the paperwork is a doddle. The Federal Election Commission’s requirements for formally launching a run at the top job are minimal: announce, spend a minimum of $5,000, start fundraising, and start the registration process. Either Biden is waiting for the perfect moment, or he’s wavering for reasons he’d rather not admit.

For months, Biden’s supporters have been briefing friendly outlets that an announcement was imminent. First it was February. In February, it was April. Now, it might not be until autumn. The last time a president declared that late, it was George H.W. Bush in October 1991. And he lost.

Furthermore, Biden is the oldest president in American history. He was 78 years old when he took office. Should he run and win in 2024, beating the actuarial odds, he will be 86 when he rolls his last egg. He may be a natural politician, but the impact of age on one’s abilities can only be held off for so long.

His schedule is unusually light and his public appearances are carefully spaced and scripted, but his speech is often slurred and his gait unsteady. Caught off-script, he emits alternating jets of egg-rolling banter and irritable gibberish. In 2020, Biden, citing Covid-19, campaigned virtually from his basement. In 2024, he will have nowhere to hide.

Say it ain’t Joe, what will happen to the Democrats’ nomination process? Three Democratic governors are already on manoeuvres: J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Gavin Newsom of California. Newsom, the governor of America’s largest state, has won three elections in five years. Last July, he visited the White House while Biden was in the Middle East. He looked like he had come to measure the curtains for the Oval Office.

Every American election is a referendum on the future. A Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 would be the worst of both parties, the last battle of the Boomers. But Newsom versus Ron DeSantis would open a new era. The two men are in their forties and their states, California and Florida, offer the sharpest contrast between Democratic and Republican visions.

Paging Dr Jill: America is having a “senior moment” that it really cannot afford to have.