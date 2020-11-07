'You're fired' to 'good wins over evil': Canadians, PM Trudeau react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win and Trump's defeat


The Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential race for Joe Biden, with Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president in American history, while Donald Trump becomes one of the few single-term U.S. presidents.

President-elect Biden has taken to social media to release a statement, which reads, “I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

Harris also released a statement on Twitter, indicating the election is about “so much more” than herself and Biden, but rather about “the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it.”

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and Harris on their win, with Trudeau stating that he is “looking forward” to working together and building on the close ties between the two countries.

While the news spread across the world, Canadians quickly took to social media to respond to the Democratic win.

Many even used the “you’re fired” quote Trump’s television show The Apprentice.

Many people were also quick to congratulate Harris, specifically identifying her connection to Montreal.