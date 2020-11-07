'You're fired' to 'good wins over evil': Canadians, PM Trudeau react to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win and Trump's defeat





The Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential race for Joe Biden, with Sen. Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president in American history, while Donald Trump becomes one of the few single-term U.S. presidents.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

President-elect Biden has taken to social media to release a statement, which reads, “I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Harris also released a statement on Twitter, indicating the election is about “so much more” than herself and Biden, but rather about “the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it.”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and Harris on their win, with Trudeau stating that he is “looking forward” to working together and building on the close ties between the two countries.

While the news spread across the world, Canadians quickly took to social media to respond to the Democratic win.

Congratulations America! 🇺🇸 You have shown the world that you believe that character and telling the truth matters. Come together and support President-elect Biden so the country can restore its reputation in the global community and address its numerous domestic challenges. https://t.co/qqs2heLJr2 — Steve Moran 🇨🇦 (@stevemoranhomes) November 7, 2020

This really speaks to me, I’m here for it! Congratulations America! https://t.co/p0cjVin68r — Nicky (@nickynaz) November 7, 2020

Congratulations America for getting rid of that POS in the White House!!! And for electing Joe Biden as the next POTUS and the first woman and first woman of colour for Vice President Kamala Harris!! I knew you had it in you!! #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/QEsQu2RmQX — Tammy Lucente (@lucente_t) November 7, 2020

I’m Canadian & I’m crying right along with @VanJones68.

Hope is powerful & necessary. We see the rising tide of division here in 🇨🇦 & we must resist.



Congratulations America. ❤️

Be sure to thank the people who got you here. They have been through it. — S. L. Duncan M.A. 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈📚🐾 (@Bohobookgrl) November 7, 2020

Many even used the “you’re fired” quote Trump’s television show The Apprentice.

Everyone say it. #you’re Fired! Good wins over evil. The truth wins!!!! The anxiety lifts in North America now Happy for my 🇺🇸 friends. Time to go back to playing Golf Mr Trump pic.twitter.com/pEQIE4OST7 — Linda Matarasso (@LindaMatarasso) November 7, 2020

And on the 4th day, the skies opened with a great revelation and the internet finally broke under the weight of everyone tweeting YOU’RE FIRED at once. — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) November 7, 2020

If Biden ever get to have a ‘you’re fired’ moment it will be the greatest reality television of all time. — Canadia 🇨🇦 (@canadaslady) November 7, 2020

Many people were also quick to congratulate Harris, specifically identifying her connection to Montreal.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris makes history as the first graduate of Westmount High School in Montreal to be elected Vice President of the United States — Aaron Wudrick 🇨🇦 (@awudrick) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris's mother worked half a block away from my mother, at the same hospital, in Montréal. I'm sure they crossed paths. I also know that this will be a great thing for both my American and Canadian halves. And now the SENATE! — RafWugalter#CountAllTheVotes (@CanadRaf) November 7, 2020