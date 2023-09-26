Joe Biden to join UAW workers on picket line in a US first

The UAW strike is targeting Ford, General Motors and Stellantis

Joe Biden is expected to join members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on the picket line in Michigan, a first for a sitting US president.

Mr Biden's visit to local car workers comes a day before his main electoral rival, Donald Trump, does the same.

The White House has said the president will not "get into negotiations", although he is expected to speak.

Mr Biden has repeatedly touted himself as the most pro-union president in US history.

While US lawmakers - and presidential candidates - frequently appear at strikes to express their solidarity with American workers, it is considered unprecedented for a sitting president to do so.

Earlier in September the UAW declared a strike targeting Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, pushing the three major car companies for better pay and conditions.

The White House, which was heavily involved in resolving a 2022 labour dispute with rail workers, was "not part of the negotiations", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

Officials have previously refused to be drawn on whether Mr Biden supports the current UAW proposal, with Ms Jean-Pierre insisting the administration would "leave it to the UAW and the big three".

Mr Biden's presence in Michigan is instead intended to show support to the car workers, Ms Jean-Pierre said.

The president believes "that the men and women of the UAW deserve a fair share of the record profits they've helped to create", she added.

The White House announced Mr Biden's visit to the UAW workers last week, soon after Mr Trump announced he would skip the 27 September Republican presidential debate in California to visit Detroit, the heart of US vehicle manufacturing.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Mr Trump said he had provoked the presidential visit.

Story continues

"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be headed to Michigan to be with them [and] help them out," he wrote.

Mr Biden was invited to visit the UAW members by the group's president, Shawn Fain, who has sometimes been critical of Mr Trump.

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump - who has not been invited by the UAW - vowed that car workers are "toast" if they do not endorse him and if he does not win the election.

'Just stay away'- some striking workers not happy about political visits

On the picket line in Michigan, word of the duelling visits was met with groans and "a lot of eye rolls", according to Billy Rowe, 61, one of half a dozen workers huddled in the rain holding picket signs outside a Ford factory near Detroit, receiving regular honks of support from passing cars and trucks.

Mr Rowe, who has worked at Ford for 27 years, said he saw the dispute as one between workers and the companies.

"We would much rather neither of them showed up," he said. "We don't want to divide people and when you bring politics into it, it's going to cause an argument."

Another Ford employee, Frankie Worley, said that "politics shouldn't be involved" in the issue.

"They come down here and get a picture and say they support us, but really, do they?" said Mr Worley, who has spent 28 years at the company, including 20 on the assembly line. "This involvement is just to put their face against us and say they're helping us. Just stay away."

The strike, he added, is his first. He said he was partly motivated by the fact that his pay has only risen $4 (£3.2) from $28 an hour 25 years ago to $32 today.

"It's hard to make a living now," he said.

The visits by Mr Biden and Mr Trump - currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination - come as Republicans and Democrats alike focus on the electorally important Midwestern "Rust Belt'', where blue-collar workers such as UAW members form a vital voting bloc.

The battle for those votes in Michigan promises to be intense. Democrats narrowly won the state in the 2020 presidential election after losing there in 2016.

Meanwhile, the UAW endorsed Mr Biden in 2020, but has yet to name a preferred candidate for the 2024 election, saying that the union's support needs to be "earned".

Though the UAW has long been allied with the Democratic party, Mr Worley said that many of its members are upset about issues including inflation and illegal border crossings, weakening support for Mr Biden among the rank-and-file.

"I've seen a big shift," he said.

Mr Biden's visit to the picket line also comes as his administration pushes for more electric vehicle (EV) production in the US - a cause for concern for union members who worry that EVs require fewer workers to build them and could be made in non-union factories for much lower wages.

In a statement sent while Mr Biden was flying to Michigan, Mr Trump said that the administration's "draconian" embrace of EVs will "annihilate" the US auto industry.