What will Joe Biden do about the Iran-al-Qaida connection?

Ilan Berman, Opinion contributor
·4 min read

When it comes to foreign policy, it’s already clear that one of the biggest differences between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden team will be Iran. In contrast to the current U.S. policy of “maximum pressure” toward the Islamic Republic, President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers have already promised a more conciliatory approach centered around a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

But what about Iran’s role as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism? That’s a title the Iranian regime has held since the U.S. government began formally keeping track of terrorist trends since 1984. Nevertheless, American attention to the issue has waxed and waned over the years in tandem with the priorities of successive administrations in Washington. The present White House, though, sees it as a major issue — and, in its final days in office, is working to make sure that the next one does as well.

Iran's ongoing relationship with al-Qaida

That was the broader context behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Tuesday address at the National Press Club, in which the Trump administration’s top diplomat outlined the deep and ongoing connections between Iran and al-Qaida. These connections, Pompeo contended, reflect a partnership that has provided strategic benefits to both parties and has been a major reason behind al-Qaida’s continued relevance in recent years.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Jan. 7, 2021, in Tehran, Iran.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Jan. 7, 2021, in Tehran, Iran.

Over the past half-decade, he noted, Iran’s notorious Ministry of Intelligence and Security as well as its feared clerical army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “have provided safe haven and logistical support” to the Bin Laden network, and as a result the group’s leadership has now become centralized in the Islamic Republic. Indeed, it was precisely this arrangement that made it possible for al-Qaida’s second-in-command, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, to gain sanctuary in Tehran, where he was targeted and killed last August, ostensibly by Israeli operatives.

Middle East: Biden's Defense pick is no civilian. But maybe he could help us leave the Middle East.

The end result is nothing short of a game changer in counterterrorism terms. For American allies in the region, who could be targeted by Iran and al-Qaida working in tandem, the implications of this development are undoubtedly dire. But the Iran-al-Qaida partnership also represents a danger to the nascent normalization wave between Israel and the Arab states — the momentum of which could be blunted if al-Qaida, with Iranian backing, takes serious steps to destabilize the region anew.

Shiite and Sunni radicals work together

At bottom, though, the contention outlined by Pompeo is hardly new. For years, counterterrorism experts have questioned the conventional wisdom that Shiite and Sunni radicals simply cannot and do not cooperate. As proof that the opposite is true, they have pointed to things like past collusion between al-Qaida and Lebanon’s terrorist powerhouse, Hezbollah, as well as Shiite Iran’s longstanding sponsorship of Hamas, the Islamist group that serves as the Palestinian branch of the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood movement.

Yet the idea that Iran doesn’t make common cause with Sunni extremists has proved to be a stubborn one and still holds sway in many corners — much to the detriment of a proper understanding of Iranian regime behavior. In the wake of Pompeo’s presentation, which included reference to official intelligence assessments as well as publicly known instances of Iran-al-Qaida cooperation, that fiction should become more difficult to sustain.

Biden and the Middle East: Joe Biden should go slow on Afghanistan. We need patience in this peace process.

The main thrust of the presentation, however, was undoubtedly political. The revelations put forth by Pompeo create some hard choices for the Biden camp. Short of simply disregarding these connections, the new White House will be at pains to explain why it remains eager to restart negotiations with Iran — and how it can do so without empowering precisely this sort of continued rogue behavior on Tehran’s part.

We ignore this Iran-al-Qaida nexus at our own peril,” Pompeo urged. “We need to acknowledge it. We must confront it. Indeed, we must defeat it.”

It’s clear, though, that such an effort is no longer within the power of the Trump administration to prosecute. The onus now falls to its successor to tell us whether it will — and, if so, how.

Ilan Berman is senior vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council. Follow him on Twitter: @ilanberman

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden will have to address the Iran-al-Qaida relationship

Latest Stories

  • North Division off to a flying start with thriller from Leafs, Habs

    The Maple Leafs and Canadiens offered proof that the NHL's All-Canadian division will live up to the hype.

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Report: Seahawks fire security manager after arrest on child porn charges

    The now-former employee reportedly had 25,000 images in his possession, as well as videos.

  • Joel Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3

    Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • Report: Ben Simmons was on table for James Harden trade, but Rockets went with Nets' offer

    There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.

  • Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis, picked 2nd overall in NWSL draft

    Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman, was selected by the Washington Spirit with the second overall pick in Wednesday’s NWSL League draft.

  • NBA Twitter lost its mind after James Harden was traded to the Nets

    The James Harden trade was such a blockbuster that the collective brain of NBA Twitter had fallen out of its head.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • Nick Nurse discusses the challenges of coaching with a mask on

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.

  • Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey is the marquee matchup for Packers vs. Rams on Yahoo Sports app

    Two of the NFL's best players will match up on Saturday night.

  • Report: Ex-Texans head coach Bill O'Brien finalizing deal to become Alabama's offensive coordinator

    Lose an offensive coordinator, replace him with an ex-NFL head coach (and general manager). Such is life in Alabama.

  • AP source: Harden headed to Nets in blockbuster 4-team deal

    James Harden is heading to Brooklyn, joining old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give the Nets a potent trio featuring some of the NBA's highest scorers. The Nets agreed to acquire the three-time scoring champion from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in a move Harden has sought for weeks, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Harden is the centerpiece of a four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade call with the NBA — which signs off on all deals — had not been completed. Once it is, the Nets will be able to trot out a lineup of three players capable of scoring 25 or more points on any night in a collection of firepower to rival any Big Three in recent years. “It’s an amazing move for Brooklyn. Obviously, they got better — way better," said two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee. The Nets are loading up for a title run with three of the highest-paid players in the league. All are under contract through 2022-23, with Harden and Durant both set to earn more than $40 million in each of the next two seasons. In the meantime, the Nets were short-handed for their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where coach Steve Nash declined to discuss Harden but did confirm that the players the Nets were trading were not in the building during their 116-109 victory. Off to a 7-6 start in his rookie season as coach, now the former point guard and two-time NBA MVP will have to mould an offence that keeps the ball moving with three players worthy of having it in their hands. “It’s a simple game but it becomes complicated when you put different personalities and players on the floor," Nash said. “Our group’s done a really good job being unselfish this year and trying to move the ball and work together, so I’ve been proud of that.” The blockbuster deal provides a needed boost amid a period of drama for both franchises. It was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and just before Irving was set to miss a fifth straight game during a personal absence from the Nets. At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal, the person said. Other key players: Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris LeVert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana, the person said. The Cavaliers will get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince from the Nets in the deal, a person familiar with the trade told the AP. Harden, who has cycled through Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook as teammates in recent seasons, didn't think much of the roster the Rockets had around him this season. “We’re just not good enough. ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said Tuesday night. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” It couldn't, and now he's gone. Brooklyn expects Harden to leave all that behind him and that his transition to the Nets will be smooth. He should be much happier in Brooklyn, having teamed with Durant in Oklahoma City when they were younger and remaining close still. “It was fun,” Durant said of their time together, declining to say much more with the trade still not completed. It was obvious the end for Harden in Houston was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments about the team. “We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN and The Athletic first reported that Harden was being moved. The disgruntled superstar, who was unable to get the Rockets past the Western Conference finals, had remained quiet through months of reports that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation." The Nets were ready to swoop in, after a shaky defence during the early season proved their best chance to beat teams might be to outscore them. They can certainly do that now. Durant is averaging 29.4 points in his first season back from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Irving was scoring 27.1 per game before leaving the team last week. Harden, who appears to be out of shape after joining the Rockets after training camp began, is averaging 24.8 points this season after three straight seasons above 30, culminating in MVP honours in 2018. The Rockets are 3-6 and only Minnesota has a worse record in the Western Conference. The team is clearly in disarray, and new arrival John Wall called the situation “rocky.” Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Anthony Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, well off his usual pace. It could pick back up again in Brooklyn, where Nash's assistant running the offence is Mike D'Antoni, Harden's coach during his best seasons in Houston. D'Antoni didn't return after last season and it quickly became clear Harden wanted out, too. He was a no-show when camp opened and was later fined $50,000 for conduct detrimental to the league after attending an indoor event without a mask in violation of the NBA's health and safety protocols. ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and Sports Writers Tom Withers and Noah Trister contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney And Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press

  • Stamkos has goal, 2 assists as Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-1

    TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots. Tampa Bay raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on Palat’s rebound goal on the power play, Joseph’s redirect that bounced in off Subban, and Cirelli’s deflection of Erik Cernak's shot. Stamkos made it 4-0 with a power play goal in the second and Point one-timed Stamkos' pass from the slot in the third. Strome broke the shutout bid with a power-play goal that bounced in off the skate of Vasilevskiy with 3:24 remaining. NO TOEWS Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness. CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER Tampa Bay unveiled its 2019-20 Stanley Cup championship banner in a pregame ceremony, but will wait to raise it to the rafters until fans can be in attendance. FOOTE'S DEBUT Rookie defenceman Cal Foote, the son of former Colorado Avalanche defenceman Adam Foote, made his NHL debut for the Lightning. He took the customary solo lap before pregame warmup. Foote had one hit in 10:47 during the game. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Tampa Bay on Friday. Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday. Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press

  • James, Lakers rout OKC for franchise-record 7-0 road start

    LeBron James scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-99 on Wednesday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory to start the season. Montrezl Harrell added 21 points, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds. The defending champion Lakers have won four straight to improve to an NBA-best 10-3. They surpassed the 1985-86 squad with the 7-0 road start. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma City. The Lakers’ biggest lead was 31 points in the fourth quarter. The Thunder never led. MAVERICKS 104, HORNETS 93 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points in his return from a knee injury and Dallas beat Charlotte. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to help Rick Carlisle become the 16th coach in NBA history to win 800 games. The Mavericks have won four straight after opening 2-4. Porzingis played for the first time since having knee surgery in October. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played 21 minutes, finishing 6 of 16 from the floor and 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He had four rebounds. Terry Rozier had 18 points for the Hornets. NETS 116, KNICKS 109 NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the solo superstar before soon centring a Big Three, leading Brooklyn — short-handed after agreeing to a trade for James Harden — past New York. Durant was already scheduled to play on both nights of a back-to-back for the first time since surgery to repair his Achilles tendon. He maybe had to do a little more than planned after the Nets shook up their roster earlier in the day with a four-team blockbuster highlighted by the acquisition of Harden. With point guard Kyrie Irving missing a fifth straight game for personal reasons, the Nets had only nine players. Julius Randle scored 30 points for the Knicks. They have lost five in a row. BUCKS 110, PISTONS 101 DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double and Milwaukee beat Detroit for the third time this month. The Bucks built a big early lead with a flurry of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one. Jrue Holiday added 21 points for the Bucks. Jerami Grant had 22 for Detroit. GRIZZLIES 118, TIMBERWOLVES 107 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and Memphis rallied to beat Minnesota. Brandon Clarke added 19 points for Memphis. Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota. D’Angelo Russell added 25, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 14 rebounds. The teams will meet again Friday night in Minnesota. The Associated Press

  • NFL playoffs bring added heat on referees. Mike Pereira walks us through process of when to throw the flag.

    The cardinal rule of playoff officiating: "The No. 1 thing that the referees have to accomplish is just don’t screw up."

  • Valanciunas leads Grizzlies to 118-107 win over Timberwolves

    MINNEAPOLIS — Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored a season-high 20 off the bench and the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-107 on Wednesday night. Brandon Clarke added 19 points for Memphis, which outscored Minnesota 38-17 in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game. Playing without Ja Morant for the eighth game in a row, the Grizzlies had a 50-21 advantage in points off the bench. De’Anthony Melton scored 15 and rookie Xavier Tillman chipped in with 12. Malik Beasley had 28 points for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell added 25 and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds. The teams continue a two-game series Friday in Minnesota. The two youngest clubs in the NBA to start this season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, are still trying to find their way through injury and ineffectiveness. Morant has been limited to three games because of a left ankle sprain, while Justice Winslow and Jaren Jackson Jr. haven’t played this season. Towns has missed seven games after dislocating his left wrist. The Wolves were winless without their big man in the middle before beating San Antonio on Sunday with Towns sitting out the second game of a back-to-back. With Towns on the bench to start the fourth, Memphis went on a 14-0 run to take a 94-92 lead. Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers during the spurt as the Grizzlies’ bench again took advantage. The Wolves went to their starters to stem the tide, but couldn’t handle Valanciunas down low, while the Grizzlies upped their defensive pressure. Russell had scored eight points during a 13-4 run for the Timberwolves in the third to give them an 11-point lead. TIP-INS Grizzlies: After scoring 20-plus points in two straight games, Dillon Brooks was limited to nine on 4-of-15 shooting. … Valanciunas set season highs in points and rebounds. He had eight offensive boards. ... G John Konchar was questionable with a left ankle sprain but was active. Timberwolves: In his second game back from a hamstring injury, Josh Okogie returned to the starting lineup, with Jarrett Culver coming off the bench. It marked the seventh different starting lineup in 11 games for Minnesota this season. … F Jake Layman missed the game for personal reasons. … The Wolves had 13 turnovers to seven for Memphis. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Hall, The Associated Press

  • Posted Up - Are the Nets title favorites or a disaster waiting to happen?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Nets and discuss if teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be a success in Brooklyn. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Breaking down the James Harden trade

    A blockbuster four-team trade sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Our own Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill reconvene this week on an emergency episode for your listening pleasure. How will Harden affect the team chemistry both on and off the court? Is Brooklyn the odds-on favorite to win the East or do the Nets have a soap opera on their hands? 