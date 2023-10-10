Joe Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

Joe Biden revealed in January that several classified documents were discovered at his home in Delaware - GETTY IMAGES

Joe Biden was questioned over two days by the special counsel investigating how classified documents ended up at his home and former private office, the White House said.

The US president was interviewed over the handling of the documents at the White House on Sunday and Monday, against the backdrop of the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel.

The White House shared regular updates with reporters on Mr Biden’s meetings related to the war in Israel with his senior advisers over Sunday and Monday.

But officials waited until late on Monday night, when Mr Biden’s interview had concluded, to reveal it had taken place.

The development raises the possibility that Robert Hur, the special counsel leading the probe, is nearing the end of his investigation.

Mr Hur was appointed as special counsel by the Justice Department in January, shortly after Mr Biden revealed that several classified documents were discovered at his home in Delaware and at an office in Washington.

Mr Hur, who was appointed a US attorney for Maryland under Donald Trump, studied at King’s College, Cambridge and Harvard University.

Robert Hur was appointed as special counsel by the Justice Department in January - REUTERS

His investigation has been conducted out of the public eye, but Mr Hur is thought to have conducted interviews with every individual who may have information relating to the matter.

Most of the documents relate to the period when Mr Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president. Some dated from the 1970s, when he was a young senator.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office said: “The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur”.

“The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation.”

The political ramifications of the investigation have intensified since Mr Trump has been criminally charged with illegally retaining US secrets by a separate special counsel, Jack Smith.

Mr Smith brought the indictment after more than 300 documents, including some marked top secret, were seized in an FBI raid on Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida home.

The former US president is due to go on trial in the case next May. He has pleaded not guilty to all 40 charges.

Mr Trump and his allies have contrasted the two cases to allege he is being unfairly targeted by a “weaponised” Justice Department.

However, Mr Biden’s lawyers have said he has fully co-operated with the investigation.

Classified documents were also found at former US vice president Mike Pence’s Indiana home in January and handed over to the FBI.

The Justice Department informed Mr Pence in June that it had closed its investigation into the matter and declined to pursue charges against him.

Mr Biden has previously suggested that the documents found in his possession were not packed properly by staff when he vacated the vice president’s office.

He said: “They didn’t do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that’s there.”

The first classified documents were found in an office at a think tank in Washington, which Mr Biden used after he ceased to be vice president.

That batch was discovered in a cupboard by one of his own lawyers who was clearing out the office.

More classified documents were later found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, in his private library there, and in the garage next to his Corvette.

The president said he subsequently “invited” the FBI to “come and look and spend hours searching my home.”

By law, they should have been handed over to the National Archives when Mr Biden left office as vice president.

