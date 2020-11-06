Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia as he inches closer to beating Trump

Joe Biden, the US Democratic presidential challenger, has reached what appears to be a tipping point in the contest for the White House, taking the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia as the tally of postal ballots continued to skew heavily in the Democrat’s favour.

The Democratic challenger remained ahead in the two other outstanding south-western states, Arizona and Nevada, but by narrow leads. In Georgia, the margin was so slim, the state declared there would be a recount after the votes were certified later this month.

With a Biden victory looking assured, CNN reported that a “national defence airspace” would be established above the Democratic candidate’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, meaning he would begin to receive the protection of the US military, the first trappings of the presidency.

But a smooth transfer of power still looked far from certain, with the president showing every sign he would not leave the Oval Office gracefully. After the lead slipped in Pennsylvania, the White House put out a statement insisting “this election is not over”. Donald Trump and a handful of loyalists continued to allege election fraud, without providing any substantial evidence.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell refused to commit himself, telling journalists: “I’m not going to answer any hypotheticals about where we go from here.”

However Senator Roy Blunt, who is close to McConnell, signalled that many in the Republican leadership are reluctant to follow Trump along the path to constitutional chaos.

“You can’t stop the count in one state and decide you want the count to continue in another state. That might be how you’d like to see the system work but that’s not how the system works,” Blunt said. “Part of the obligation of leadership is you should always have in your mind how do I leave.”

The decisions of Rupert Murdoch and his media empire were also under scrutiny. Fox News journalists were instructed by their managers not to refer to Biden as “president elect” even if the network’s election team called Pennsylvania for the Democrat, according to CNN.

On Friday morning, Biden was seeking to rally prominent figures from both parties to endorse the legitimacy of the election, at a nervous moment for US democracy, amid fears that the Trump camp’s would now try to disrupt the state-by-state certification of results and the choice of state electors to send to the electoral college, which formally names the president.

Asked about the prospect of Trump refusing to concede, a Biden campaign spokesman, Andrew Bates, said: “As we said on July 19, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

After whittling down a substantial lead for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on election night, Biden’s vote count passed the president just before 9am, building up a narrow edge of 6,819. Many of the more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted in the state are in Democratic areas, and Democrats make up a disproportional share of postal ballots.

Winning Pennsylvania would also win the presidency, no matter what happens in the other states remaining undecided, but Biden also had the advantage there.

In the early hours of Friday morning in the US, Biden had moved to a 1,586-vote advantage in Georgia with thousands of ballots still left to be counted – many in counties where the former vice-president was in the lead. The final margin between the two candidates looked certain to fall beneath the 0.5%, the threshold for triggering a recount.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” the state’s Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, told reporters. “Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country.”





Though most people will probably be watching the results of the race for the White House, more than 7,000 elections took place across the US on 3 November.

In the age of disinformation, it is more important than ever that media outlets report election results as clearly and transparently as possible.

The Guardian will be using data collected and analysed by the Associated Press (AP) as the source for when we will call election results for the presidency, Senate, House races and others. AP has a team of thousands of specialists and correspondents across America, who have trusted relationships with local officials. This will guide their data-led assessment of when it's time to call a race.

Story continues