Joe Biden Inauguration Ceremony: Where to Watch and Schedule

New President-elect Joe Biden is all set to take over the Presidency of the United States of America (USA) on 20 January 2021. Along with Biden, Kamala Harris will takeover the post of Vice President of the USA.

Keeping the pandemic and security issues in mind, the inauguration ceremony will be attended by only 1,000 people, most of them will be the Congress members and their plus ones.

Where to Watch Joe Biden Inauguration Ceremony

The US President inauguration ceremony will be broadcasted on all major American networks like ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, PBS. It can also be witnessed live on their web channels, social media and on https://bideninaugural.org/watch/

Joe Biden Inauguration Ceremony

The theme of the presidential inauguration this year is ‘America United’.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) will start the event at 10 am EST (08:30 pm IST) with a live stream for young Americans. This livestream will continue during the inaugural ceremony.

Lady Gaga will commence the ceremony with national anthem at 11:30 am EST (10:00 pm IST), which will be followed by swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Biden will address America with his inaugural speech after his oath ceremony.

The President will then move for the tradition of ‘Pass in Review’. Here the American military will transfer the power to its new Commande- in-Chief, Joe Biden.

After that, Biden and Harris will pay a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Military will then escort Biden from the 15th Street to the White House, the official residence of the President.

A special 90-minute programme titled ‘Celebrating America’ will conclude the ceremony. It will be hosted by Tom Hanks and feature performances by American celebrities like Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and the likes.

