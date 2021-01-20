Joe Biden's Inauguration: 29 Tweets That Made It A Good Day To Be Online For Once

As he was sworn into office, Joe Biden promised unity and an end to the “uncivil war” dividing America. But nature already appeared to be healing on Twitter, where life as an extremely online person has been strained over the last four years.

With Donald Trump vanquished from the White House and Twitter, the gloom seemed to have lifted and many were doing that rarest of things on the internet: having fun.

The historic day began with Trump making the kind of exit normally reserved for a pantomime villain: departing on Air Force One as Frank Sinatra’s My Way was basted out over the Andrews military base.

But there was a sting in the tail for a man with the most fragile of egos.

“My Way” by Frank Sinatra was played as Trump departed. Sinatra is on record as having hated Donald Trump. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021

What people were wearing captivated many.

Guests included former presidents and first ladies, as well as Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who has been hailed as a hero ever since he lured rioters away from the Senate chambers during the January 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday when he escorted Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony in his new role as acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bIyweF3dz4 — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 20, 2021

lol somebody rockin $2000 air jordan 1 dior’s at the inauguration— a flex pic.twitter.com/bAzwan0XNE — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6 — Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021

But there was only one winner in the fashion stakes.

Bernie Sanders in his mittens just might be one of the most adorable things you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/dBmpmNhQEL — Mikey Mayhem (@JustMikeyORL) January 20, 2021

mums when they come to watch you play outdoor sports #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/mnb2E4NCEr — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) January 20, 2021

When the zoom could’ve been a call pic.twitter.com/vXVnrDcuNk — Ira!!! (@iratheethird) January 20, 2021

makes you miss county cricket doesnt it pic.twitter.com/Uvo2W3wHpd — Rupert Hawksley (@ruhawksley) January 20, 2021

Yes, a meme was born ...

... and there was also a call back to a meme of years past.

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

And a call back to a joke earlier in the day ...

Funny how someone was rockin the Dior 1s at the Inauguration and Bernie still got the most drip there pic.twitter.com/N6XYGdAmrB — 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) January 20, 2021

And then, inevitably, came the photoshops ...

Bernie Sanders: “How long are these games? My feet are chilly.” pic.twitter.com/pGcInw8Gpv — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 20, 2021

Full disclosure this one may be photoshoped pic.twitter.com/iJpA0alYpa — Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) January 20, 2021

But it wasn’t just the Bernie Sanders show.

Lady Gaga was there too, singing the national anthem and channelling an energy that spanned sci-fi movies and, er, the third party in British politics.

lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today pic.twitter.com/1AZs6Wrk0Z — ًd (@magdasfc) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga grabbing a golden mic to sing the national anthem in front of Mike Pence... yeah I’m printing and framing this pic.twitter.com/HvpK4oJlAr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 20, 2021

Gaga after nailing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/cMpUh1yje5 — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) January 20, 2021

but y'all aren't ready to have this conversation pic.twitter.com/Ucq7RJX9Ru — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) January 20, 2021

J-Lo featured.

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of This Land is Your Land and America The Beautiful (as well as belting out “Let’s Get Loud!” from her own song), interjecting in Spanish the part of the US Pledge of Allegiance that says: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

He booked Gaga AND J-Lo. We’re gonna be okay, gays. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) January 20, 2021

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

Let’s Get Loud (This Land is Your Land Remix) — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) January 20, 2021

So did Garth Brooks.

The country singer and Republican took off his black Stetson hat to sing an unaccompanied version of Amazing Grace and asked Americans at the ceremony and watching at home to sing along with him for the last verse.

Garth Brooks Solemnly Rides Mechanical Bull While Singing ‘Amazing Grace’ #InaugurationDay — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 20, 2021

I tried to sing with Garth but got about 6 words right — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

my review of the music today:



-lady gaga: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, brilliant



-j lo: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, unreal



-garth brooks: ⭐️, whose uncle is this



-joe biden: 0 stars, didn’t sing at all. very boring — randy (@randypaint) January 20, 2021

But the ravest of reviews was saved for a relative unknown.

Amanda Gorman, 22, became the youngest poet in US history to mark the transition of presidential power, and offered a hopeful vision for a deeply divided country with her performance of The Hill We Climb.

What a joy and privilege to watch the Poem of Amanda Gorman (feat. the inauguration of Joe Biden) — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 20, 2021

Amanda Gorman is 23 which I believe is the age I destroyed a microwave by accidentally putting popcorn in and setting the timer for 30 minutes instead of 3 minutes — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) January 20, 2021

Hamilton fans when Amanda Gorman said "history has its eyes on us" pic.twitter.com/6NL2aVNXvw — Jordan Ray-Hart (@JordanLRay) January 20, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.