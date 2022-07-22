Biden's doctor: President's Covid symptoms 'have improved'

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Joe Biden
Joe Biden at the White House on 12 July

US President Joe Biden's condition has improved since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said.

The 79-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue. His doctor says he is responding well to medication.

Mr Biden has continued working while in isolation, according to the White House, and on Thursday tweeted that he was "doing great".

The president is expected to resume normal duties once he tests negative.

An update released on Friday by the president's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, noted Mr Biden had a slight fever on Thursday evening that responded well to Tylenol.

The president still has an occasional cough, and his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels remain "entirely normal", Dr O'Connor added.

In a Zoom meeting with his economic and energy advisers on Friday, Mr Biden sounded hoarse but said he was "feeling much better than I sound".

The president is still also being treated with Paxlovid, an anti-viral medicine that helps stop the Covid virus from multiplying in the body. This, in turn, allows the immune system to better combat the infection.

In a news briefing at the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she had spoken to the president and that "he wants to remind Americans to get vaccinated".

Ms Jean-Pierre added that the president had been "very active" and felt well enough to work an eight-hour day, which also included virtually receiving the president's daily briefing produced by US intelligence agencies.

Dr Ashish Jha, the White House's Covid response co-ordinator, said that Mr Biden had "slept well last night".

"He ate his breakfast and lunch, fully," he added. "He actually showed me his plate."

Dr O'Connor added that he believes the president - who is fully vaccinated and boosted - "will respond favourably [to the medication], as most maximally protected patients do."

"There has been nothing in the course of his illness so far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation," Dr O'Connor said.

The presidential doctor's assessment was echoed by his chief medical adviser, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci, who told CBS that he "fully expects" Mr Biden to "do very well".

"[Mr Biden] is generally a healthy person. He has been vaccinated and boosted twice... and is feeling well enough to perform duties from the White House," Dr Fauci added.

White House officials have confirmed that Vice-President Kamala Harris, as well as the First Lady, Jill Biden, have so far tested negative for the virus. Both were being considered a close contact of the president.

The president is continuing to isolate in the White House, while his wife - following her original schedule - will travel home to Wilmington, Delaware, for the weekend.

On Friday reporters grilled White House officials as to why a maskless Ms Harris had hugged someone during an event earlier in the day in Washington DC.

US Vice President Harris Conversation at the National Urban League Annual Conference, Washington, USA
An unmasked Kamala Harris at a conference on Friday

Close contacts of Covid-infected patients are supposed to wear a face covering at all times around other people, under US health guidelines.

Mr Biden is now the second US president to contract Covid-19 while in office. His predecessor, Donald Trump. was admitted to hospital for three days in October 2020 after falling ill with the virus.

To date, there have been 89.7 million Covid cases in the US and more than one million deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Cases are again rising and have gone up by over 25% in the last month, according to CDC data.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 'is going to be with us forever,' White House says

    White House pandemic response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha delivered a grim message on Friday about the ever-evolving coronavirus pathogen that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates has infected more than 140 million Americans, including President Biden.

  • A priceless jeweled Fabergé egg may have been sitting on a Russian oligarch's superyacht that was seized in Fiji

    Fabergé eggs are ornamental decorations that were made for the Russian House of Romanov between 1885 and 1916.

  • Fact check: Viral statement addressing Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis is fabricated, not from Trump

    Online posts claim Trump wished "Sleepy Joe" a speedy recovery from COVID-19, but the former president issued no such statement.

  • I’m A Middle-Aged Woman. This Is What Happened When I Got A Happy Ending Massage.

    "It was about allowing yourself to accept pleasure and feel sexual without any of the body image/performative/goal-oriented pressures of a lot of hetero sex."

  • Former Trump White House security official says that if Trump walked to the Capitol on January 6 it would have become 'an insurrection, a coup'

    Crucially, the security official's testimony appears to confirm part of what Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.

  • Trudeau cites programs such as Canada Child Benefit as ways to help Islanders deal with inflation

    An increase in the Canada Child Benefit and an agreement with P.E.I. signed a year ago to reduce child-care fees are examples of how the federal government is helping Islanders struggling with rising inflation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. However, he would not explicitly commit to funding or partnering with the province on a basic income pilot. Trudeau was on P.E.I. as part of a tour of the region. He took a few questions from media before heading to Summerside to meet with fisher

  • B.C. reports slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations as test positivity rate ticks upwards

    B.C. is reporting a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations from last week, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's latest data on the pandemic shared by provincial health authorities on Thursday. As of Thursday, 406 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus, 30 of whom are in critical care, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. It represents a 4.7 per cent dip in overall hospitalizations from last Thursday when the province reported 426 people in hospital. The n

  • Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas' most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he's assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Calvin Hayden in Johnson County, which covers suburban Kansas City, isn't the only sheriff in the U.S. to try to carve out a bigger

  • Abortion: YouTube removes misinformation videos

    Videos promoting unsafe abortion methods and false claims are being taken down.

  • White House doctor: Biden is 'tolerating treatment well,' symptoms improving

    President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have improved, the White House doctor said in an update after Biden's first day of treatment for coronavirus.

  • Missing man found dead months after he vanished in Missouri, officials say

    His remains were found on private property, authorities said.

  • Stephen Colbert mocks Josh Hawley for running from the mob on Jan. 6 after raising fist in solidarity

    “Look at him go!” Colbert exclaimed, before replaying the video of Hawley fleeing from rioters, over the audio of Scooby Doo taking off running.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.