Joe Biden To Host Los Angeles Dodgers At the White House

The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the White House on Friday eight months after the team won the 2020 World Series.

Joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California Senator, President Joe Biden will greet members of the team in a morning ceremony in the East Room, the White House said Thursday.

The Dodgers was one of two Los Angeles professional teams to win a major championship last fall, along with 2020 NBA champions, the Lakers. The basketball team has not visited the White House, in part because of the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

This marks the first sports time to visit the White House under Biden, restoring a tradition that was largely paused during the Donald Trump presidency, largely because top athletes on winning teams refused to meet with him over some of his controversial comments and policies.

