Joe Biden’s green agenda hits Americans with an oil price shock

Matt Oliver
·5 min read
Joe Biden - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Joe Biden - REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

When his green credentials were challenged by a young activist on the election trail, Joe Biden had a simple answer.

“Kiddo, I want you to look into my eyes,” the future president said in 2019, grasping her hand. “I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuels.”

In contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, the Democratic hopeful was promising to drive down America’s use of “dirty” oil and gas and instead pump hundreds of billions of dollars into a renewable energy revolution.

Yet almost three years later as Russia blackmails Europe over gas and Americans fume at soaring petrol prices the president is rowing back on his war against fossil fuels and preaching a starkly different message.

In a recent letter to some of America’s biggest oil companies, he chastised them for making big profits off the back of price rises and called for “immediate actions to increase the supply of gasoline, diesel, and other refined products”.

Biden’s moves, which have enraged eco-warriors within his own Democratic Party, underline the growing alarm in the White House as potentially brutal midterm elections draw near.

But they also amount to a tacit admission that his energy policies, knocked off course by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, appear to have gone awry.

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt Logic, says the President’s actions since taking office “consistently signalled that he wants to protect the climate by reducing oil and gas production” and that he “backed this up with new regulation for the industry”.

“But he failed to consider the impact of a price shock,” she adds.

“Now, with rapidly rising gasoline prices, he is backtracking and accusing oil companies of profiteering, when in reality they are responding to his policies in the way he wanted, by reducing capacity.”

The year before Biden entered the Oval Office, the US had just cemented its energy independence, becoming a net exporter of oil for the first time since 1949.

It has left America in a vastly stronger position than Europe during the current crisis, with the country protected from the kind of gas supply issues that keep officials across the Continent awake at night.

America did this thanks to modern drilling breakthroughs that have unleashed a huge shale boom since 2010, with heartlands such as the Permian Basin in Texas powering a mighty output of 13m barrels of oil per day.

During his election campaign, Biden poured scorn on the industry and vowed to cut back on subsidies, saying he would ultimately like to see the use of coal and fracking “eliminated”.

He said he would not oppose existing fracking but would stop new licences being granted for extraction on federal lands and waters.

Within hours of entering the Oval Office, he kept his word, issuing an executive order to that effect. Biden also revoked a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline to Canada and signed the US back up to the Paris climate accords, undoing former actions by former president Trump.

His moves came at a time when the oil industry was still reeling from a collapse in demand during the early months of the pandemic, when Brent crude plunged as low as $19 (£15.6) per barrel.

By the summer of 2021, coronavirus restrictions were being lifted and economies opening up again, causing demand for oil to rebound. But ever since, supply chains have struggled to keep up.

Wary of Biden’s hostile policies, oil companies say they have been taking a more cautious approach to investment in new fracking projects, and focusing on securing returns for their investors.

All the while, petrol prices have ticked up to eye-watering levels, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only aggravating the situation.

A year ago, the price of a gallon of petrol stood at about $3.17, meaning it cost about $38 to fill up a typical family car. Those figures leapt to $5 and $60 respectively at one point last month although the price is now a little lower at $4.26, according to the American Automobile Association.

Biden has lashed out at oil and gas companies complaining they are making a killing from refining and need to ramp up production.

“Exxon [Mobil] made more money than God last year,” the President seethed to reporters last month.

In a recent analysis, Katie Tubb, a research fellow at Republican think tank The Heritage Foundation, saw it differently: “We must give Biden the credit that policies have consequences, and reject the administration’s many attempts to shift responsibility for what is the only logical conclusion of policies designed to forcibly wean Americans off fossil fuels: higher prices.”

In the meantime, Biden has junked his promise to block new oil and gas licences as the administration scrambles to bring down petrol prices. The Interior Department last month held the first sale of onshore leases for federal land since he entered office.

The response from businesses was tepid, with industry groups blaming factors such as threatened lawsuits from environmental activists and higher royalties the government was seeking.

“After observing new obstacles to federal development, companies may have decided it’s just not worth the additional time, cost and risk," Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, told Reuters.

Earlier this year Biden was also forced to eat his words as he vowed to supply Europe with huge shipments of liquified natural gas (LNG), to help make up for reductions in supplies via Russian pipelines.

Before that, he authorised oil drawdowns from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help quell price rises.

Porter says the President's missteps “illustrate the problem with trying to drive the energy transition from the supply side.”

“Oil and gas companies do not produce oil and gas for fun they produce it because people want to buy it,” she explains.

“Unless consumers are provided with alternatives or choose to reduce demand, reductions in supply simply raise prices.”

Two years ago, Biden confidently promised voters he would seek to eradicate fossil fuels. But as November's elections loom, he may not want to repeat that vow too loudly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia attacks Kyiv area for the first time in weeks

    Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kyiv area for the first time in weeks Thursday and pounded the northern Chernihiv region as well, in what Ukraine said was revenge for standing up to the Kremlin. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, announced a counteroffensive to take back the occupied Kherson region in the country's south, territory seized by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces early in the war.

  • Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared

    Oil companies swam in record profits over the last few months at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities. On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. Consumers are facing high fuel prices not just at the pump, but soaring energy prices are being baked into delivery costs, which is driving up the cost of everything from apples to toilet paper.

  • Russia wants to add murderer to prisoner swap for Griner, Whelan: Report

    Russia wants to add murderer to prisoner swap for Griner, Whelan: Report

  • Kremlin TV Says if Putin Ran For U.S. President, He’d Win—and Trump Would Be His Veep

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Moscow’s global condemnation and isolation, prompting even the most seasoned propagandists to concede that the Kremlin is losing the information war to the West. Yet, as the conflict grinds on and media coverage of the hostilities starts to wane, Russian propagandists are now trying to convince their population that Moscow has been wildly successful with its info-ops and will be able to win back glo

  • Mom hit her 6-year-old child with car on purpose, Mississippi police say

    The woman fled after the incident and was arrested in Gulfport.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

    Looking for a Medieval game look? Thymesia is coming out tomorrow, and you’ll have to find a cure for a plagued realm. Here’s what you need to know about it.

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Should Blue Jays go all-in for Shohei Ohtani trade?

    Shohei Ohtani would address two of the Blue Jays' biggest needs.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • PHF expansion Montreal signs first seven players for upcoming season

    MONTREAL — The Premier Hockey Federation's newest expansion team in Montreal has signed its first seven players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Montreal signed forwards Ann-Sophie Bettez, Kim Deschenes, Jade Downie-Landry, Alexandra Labelle, Sarah Lefort, and Kristina Shanahan. The team also signed defender Brigitte Laganiere. “This is a very exciting step forward for the foundation of the PHF in Montreal and across the province of Quebec,” team president Kevin Raphael said in a statement. “Thi