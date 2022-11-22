Joe Biden’s granddaughter reveals her husband turned into ‘bridezilla’ before their wedding

Naomi Biden - Norman Jean Roy/Vogue

Naomi Biden has said her new husband was a “bridezilla” and revealed she moved into the White House after her rental lease expired in order to prepare for her wedding there.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue magazine, Joe Biden’s granddaughter discussed the ceremony, which saw her walk the aisle to Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony in front of 250 guests on the South Lawn.

The 28-year-old said she was surprised to find during the planning that lawyer Peter Neal, 25, was “a bit of a bridezilla” and “obsessed with all the details”.

When the couple’s lease ran out on their DC apartment, they asked grandfather Joe and wife Jill if they could move in for a few months while wedding planning, along with their mini Australian Shepherd dog.

“I try to remind myself it’s the White House, but it also gets normalised over time,” says Ms Biden.

Naomi and Jill Biden - Norman Jean Roy/Vogue

Ms Biden was interviewed several days before the wedding, alongside the First Lady, who will appear together on the front cover of the January issue.

Ms Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle, wore her bridal gown for the photoshoot - a custom, long-sleeved dress and cathedral-length train by designer Ralph Lauren, which she told the magazine was inspired by a gown worn by actress Grace Kelly.

The White House wedding was the first-ever for a granddaughter of a president, and only the 19th wedding to take place on the grounds. It was not open to the press.

Ms Biden, who calls Jill “nana”, said she has always lived less than a mile away from her grandparents for most of her life. “The relationship hasn’t changed that much,” she said, revealing they all enjoy film nights in a White House screening room.

“When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It’s always been this way.”

Naomi Biden wedding - Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images

When asked about marriage advice, Jill Biden told Vogue she told her granddaughter only to “maintain your independence”.

“She’s taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient,” Ms Biden offered. “But that doesn’t mean you can’t also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner.”