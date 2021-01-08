Joe Biden: It’s a good thing Trump isn’t showing up at my inauguration

Michael Howie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Joe Biden speaking in Delaware on Friday&lt;/p&gt; (Reuters)

Joe Biden speaking in Delaware on Friday

(Reuters)

Joe Biden has said he is glad that Donald Trump will not be appearing at his inauguration as US President on January 20.

The President-elect spoke out hours after Mr Trump’s made the announcement on Twitter.

Speaking at a press conference in Delaware, the Democrat said: "I was told the he indicated he wasn’t going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on.

“It’s a good thing him not showing up.”

Earlier, Mr Trump confirmed what many people expected in a message on Twitter: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on 20 January."

Traditionally the outgoing president and president-elect travel together to the ceremony at the Capitol from the White House.

Mr Trump has been roundly accused of inciting the protesters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Five people died as a result of the mayhem in the Washington, the likes of which had never been seen before in modern times.

It followed incessant claims by the President that the November 3 election had been “stolen” from him.

