Joe Biden Gives Green Bay Packers Fan A Blunt Message For Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week.
While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”
Watch the video here:
Biden jokes with a Packers fan about Aaron Rodgers while touring tornado damage in Kentucky: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/VSWqHjkRbG
— The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021
Rodgers initially misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status by telling reporters he was “immunized.”
When the truth came out in November after he contracted the coronavirus, the athlete flipped out at the media in a wild interview full of false information.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.