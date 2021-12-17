Joe Biden Gives Green Bay Packers Fan A Blunt Message For Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers

President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week.

While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”

Watch the video here:

Biden jokes with a Packers fan about Aaron Rodgers while touring tornado damage in Kentucky: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/VSWqHjkRbG — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021

Rodgers initially misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status by telling reporters he was “immunized.”

When the truth came out in November after he contracted the coronavirus, the athlete flipped out at the media in a wild interview full of false information.

