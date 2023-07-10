Joe Biden given traditional royal welcome by the King at Windsor Castle

The King and Joe Biden review a guard of honour - WPA Pool

The King has received Joe Biden at Windsor Castle, where the 80-year-old was treated to a traditional royal welcome.

After greeting each other on the dais in the quadrangle, the Band of the Welsh Guards played the Star Spangled Banner before the two men inspected a Guard of Honour formed by the Prince of Wales Company of the Welsh Guards.

The first sign of the president’s imminent arrival came as the sound of Marine One thundered over the castle as it came into land outside the castle gates in the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

A few minutes later, the King, 74, emerged onto the quadrangle from the Sovereign’s entrance shortly after and made his way to the dais accompanied by the Comprroller Lt Col Michael Vernon and his Equerry, Lt Col Johnny Thompson.

The Band of the Welsh Guards played the National Anthem.

Mr Biden and the King shake hands - Chris Jackson

The president was then driven into the castle via the George IV gate in a motorcade of at least ten vehicles.

After inspecting the troops, the King and Mr Biden retired inside for tea in the Oak Room, Charles’s private sitting room, before an exchange of gifts.

They will then view an exhibition of items relating to the USA from the Royal Collection in the White Drawing Room.

They listened to the US National Anthem on the dais - BEN STANSALL

The King and Mr Biden will then join participants of a forum hosted by John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, and Grant Shapps, the energy secretary, in the Green Drawing Room.

The Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum aims to release private climate investment for emerging economies, an issue about which the King is passionate.