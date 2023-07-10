Joe Biden’s touchy-feely tea with the King makes up for Coronation no-show

Joe Biden placed his left arm on the King’s right elbow while shaking his hand - Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

If the King had harboured any doubts about the enduring nature of UK-US relations under his reign, they were surely allayed.

Joe Biden, the US president, appeared so keen to demonstrate the ongoing special relationship that he touched His Majesty repeatedly during a formal welcome at Windsor Castle.

Such was the tactile nature of the greeting that on one occasion, as the monarch felt a lingering hand on his elbow, he glanced down briefly in apparent surprise.

Aides insisted, however, that the King was not remotely bothered by the touchy-feely display, which perhaps went some way to make up for Mr Biden’s no-show at his Coronation.

The first sign of his impending arrival in Windsor had come via the thundering sound of Marine One and several accompanying helicopters clattering through the skies overhead before touching down on the East Lawn shortly before 12.30pm.

A few minutes later, the King emerged onto the sunshine on the quadrangle and made his way to the dais, accompanied by Lt Col Michael Vernon, the Comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, and Lt Col Johnny Thompson, the King’s equerry.

As he waited patiently for his VIP visitor, the Band of the Welsh Guards played the national anthem.

The US president later placed his hand on the King’s back - Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

About 10 minutes later than scheduled, Mr Biden’s motorcade of 11 vehicles eventually drove through the George IV gate and made its way around the quadrangle before the president slowly stepped out of his large SUV – a Chevrolet Suburban with Washington plates – to be greeted by the King.

As the two men shook hands, Mr Biden reached out to place a lingering hand on the King’s elbow before placing a hand on his back as they strolled to the dais. Seasoned White House observers insisted that such tactile displays were simply his style.

However, Mr Biden, who was the first US president to have been greeted by two reigning sovereigns, did not extend quite such a hand of friendship to Elizabeth II, whom he would later reveal had reminded him of his mother.

Royal sources noted that the King was of a different generation to his late mother, insisting that he was not fazed by such contact, often hugging wellwishers.

Just as well, for Mr Biden was seen to place a hand on the King’s back twice more after inspecting the Guard of Honour, formed of the Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards.

As the band of the Welsh Guards played the US national anthem, Mr Biden stood with his hand on his heart flanked by the King and his equerry.

The King and Mr Biden, with hand on heart, during a performance of the US national anthem - UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

After inspecting the troops, the president and the King returned to the dais to watch the military march past before heading inside for a private meeting over tea in the Oak Room, the monarch’s private sitting room.

The meeting lasted about 20 minutes, with just a handful of advisers from each side present.

Afterwards, the King invited his guest to view a display of items from the Royal Collection in the White Drawing Room related to the Royal family’s relationship with previous US presidents including John F Kennedy and Dwight D Eisenhower.

The display included a letter from the late Queen to the latter following his visit to Balmoral Castle in 1959.

Written in January 1960, it featured a recipe for the “drop scones” that the president had so enjoyed during his visit to her private Scottish home.

The letter was chosen to form part of the display as the visit had also marked the first time a young Prince Charles, aged 10 at the time, had met a serving US president.

Mr Biden was said to have been “very taken” with the exhibition.

Following the tea, John Kerry and Grant Shapps both spoke at the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum nearby - Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters

After a few minutes, the two men made their way to the Green Drawing Room, where two uniformed members of staff had been waiting patiently for several minutes to dramatically open a set of gilded doors heralding their arrival.

About 50 to 60 participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, which had met earlier at the nearby Fairmont Hotel, were gathered to brief the two heads of state on their discussions.

The forum was organised by the Government in honour of the King’s legacy on this issue and Grant Shapps, who co-hosted the event, wasted no time in hailing the King’s impressive, decades-long environmental campaign.

The monarch and president stood shoulder to shoulder, smiling as the Net Zero Secretary heaped praise on them for using their convening power to bring together the wealthy business figures and philanthropists who had pledged to invest billions of dollars in climate finance.

Mr Shapps said that the King had been “inspirational” in warning the world about climate change.

He went on: “To you Mr President, we are enormously pleased to see the Inflation Reduction Act doing something we thought we may never see happen in the United States, which is for the world’s biggest economy to join the rest of us in this big journey to get to a cleaner, safer world.”

Mr Shapps warned that if those countries that did not currently have a particularly significant carbon footprint were not brought “up to speed” before the energy transition was solved, it would be too late.

He said that he was pleased to announce that the morning discussions had already resulted in “a couple of billion-dollar pledges”.

The King and Mr Biden reviewed a guard of honour - Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Getty Images

John Kerry, Mr Biden’s climate chief, then added his own brief welcome, saying that those gathered in the room represented “some of the most powerful, successful financial institutions… and some of the best philanthropy in the world”.

Mr Kerry said scientists were “terrified” by what they were seeing and had warned that the world was in “uncharted territory” but that those present, who together represented “literally trillions of dollars” were making daily decisions about how to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Outside, no less than five presidential helicopters could be seen parked on the lawn of the East Terrace, in addition to a fleet of more than 10 vehicles that had accompanied Mr Biden from the helicopter to the castle.

A spokesman for the King said afterwards that it had been “an extremely cordial and successful meeting that touched on a wide variety of issues of mutual interest and concern”.

He added: “You will have seen for yourselves the personal warmth between His Majesty and the President.”

