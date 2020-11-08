Joe Biden gets to work as president-elect while Trump refuses to concede

Joe Biden spent his first full day as US president-elect determined to hit the ground running, as he faces one of the most daunting challenges of any new occupant of the White House.

The Democrat, who defeated Donald Trump to win election as the 46th president, immediately began work on what is likely to be a turbulent transition as he confronts the fast-spreading coronavirus, high unemployment, systemic racism, the climate crisis and a bitterly divided nation.

Yet even as the silent machinery of a transfer of power kicked inexorably into gear, Trump still refused to concede defeat, insisting he would press ahead with legal challenges from Monday. There is no evidence of widespread election irregularities. On Sunday, former president George W Bush joined those recognising Biden as the winner.

Biden, a 77-year-old former US senator from Delaware who was vice-president to Barack Obama, was declared the victor of a closely fought and divisive pandemic-era election on Saturday morning, triggering euphoria in major cities as people honked car horns, danced in the streets and turned Trump’s TV catchphrase against him: “You’re fired!”

It was also hailed by observers around the world as a return to political orthodoxy after the disruptive experiment represented by aggressive “America first” nationalism and administrative chaos during Trump’s four-year presidency.

I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify Joe Biden

In an outdoor victory speech to hundreds of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden struck a starkly different note, stating: “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.”

He added: “This is the time to heal in America.”

The vice-president-elect, the California senator Kamala Harris, wore a white suit and blouse, symbolising the women’s suffrage movement, and praised Biden’s “audacity” for choosing a woman as running mate.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said.

Biden listed goals including building prosperity, securing healthcare, achieving racial justice and saving the climate. But he said his first priority would be controlling Covid-19 with a plan “built on a bedrock of science … to turn this pandemic around”.

Even as the nation was gripped by the election, the virus soared to record highs with an average of more than 100,000 cases per day. On Monday Biden will announce his own Covid-19 task force. His transition effort has a website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a Twitter account, @Transition46. But it is unclear what, if any, cooperation he can expect from the outgoing Trump administration.

Biden is planning a wave of executive orders soon after taking office on 20 January. He will repeal a ban on travellers from several Muslim-majority nations, rejoin the Paris climate accord, reverse Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization and strengthen a programme protecting from deportation immigrants brought to the US illegally as children, the Washington Post reported.

But beyond the quick wins, Biden faces a rough ride. Although the White House was won, unexpected losses in the House of Representatives and Senate inflamed long-simmering tensions within the Democratic party.

Moderates have lashed out at progressives members for embracing “socialism” and supporting calls to “defund the police”, which Republicans weaponised against vulnerable Democrats in swing states and districts. Progressives argue Democrats depend on their base every election cycle but then cater to the interests of white moderate voters.

In an interview with the New York Times, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who identifies as a democratic socialist, said Democrats must realise that “their base is not the enemy”.

