Joe Biden Gets Big Laughs With Another Zinger For Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Joe Biden took aim at conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for a second day in a row, telling a crowd on Wednesday that her antics will “have a lot of Republicans running our way.”

The crowd laughed.

“Isn’t she amazing?” he asked at a Democratic event in Baltimore, adding: “Oof!”

The audience laughed some more ― then Biden noted that Greene recently blamed him for a fentanyl death that took place during Donald Trump’s presidency:

Biden: A little bit more Marjorie Taylor Greene will have a lot of Republicans running our way.

Biden also played Greene for laughs on Tuesday, but used fewer words. When he mentioned her name, he made the sign of the cross. Instead of delivering a zinger, he said: “I’m gonna be good.”

Greene, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event, is a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has rewarded her loyalty with some plum committee assignments. She has lately been pushing a widely panned idea of a “national divorce” separating red states from blue ones.