Joe Biden’s German Shepherd dog bites yet another Secret Service agent

Commander was gifted to the US president by his brother (AP)

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd dog has bitten another US Secret Service worker at the White House.

The uniformed division officer was bitten by the US President’s dog around 8pm on Monday and was treated onsite by healthworkers, the Secret Service confirmed, adding that the officer “is doing just fine”.

The German Shepherd purebred, named Commander, has bitten or otherwise attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January.

One injured officer had to be treated in hospital, according to records from the Department of Homeland Security.

Records show Commander also broke the skin of a different Secret Service member’s hand and arm weeks later after the president unleashed him outside the White House after First Family’s movie night.

The New York Post also reported the dog bit the back of a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said “the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

She said the Bidens are “incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and executive residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

The beloved pooch was in isolation with the US President when he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

He shared a picture of the pair on the residence balcony on Twitter with the post “Took some calls this morning with man’s best co-worker.”

(Potus)

Commander is the second dog of Mr Biden’s to behave aggressively, including biting Secret Service personnel and White House staff.

They eventually sent the first dog, a German Shepherd named Major, to live with friends in Delaware after those incidents.

According to CNN, Major was well-known for his “agitated” behaviour which includes “charging” barking and jumping at members of staff in the White House.

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds.

Mr Biden was gifted the dog in December 2021 from his brother James. The family also has a cat, Willow.