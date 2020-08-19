Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for president

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president during an emotional second night of their party’s virtual convention, and warned that Donald Trump was an “existential threat” to America who had failed to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.

The official nomination elevates a historic ticket that includes his vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris, who is the first Black woman to be nominated for national office by a major party.

A roll call of the states, reimagined for the Covid-19 era, officially made Biden the Democratic standard-bearer to take on Trump in the November election, the culmination of a quest that began in 1987, when he first ran for president.

From a school library near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden savored the moment, surrounded by his grandchildren and his wife, Jill, who sprinkled confetti and party streamers as Kool & the Gang’s Celebration played.

“It means the world to me and my family,” Biden said. “I’ll see you on Thursday.”

Biden will formally deliver an acceptance speech on Thursday, from a waterfront convention center in Delaware. Harris will speak from the same location on Wednesday.

Tracee Ellis Ross, an actor and convention moderator, opened the evening with a nod to the foundational role of Black women in the Democratic party and the historic nature of Harris’ place on the presidential ticket.

“For far too long, Black female leadership has been utilized without being acknowledged or valued – but we are turning the tide,” she said. “Hello, Kamala.”

Capping the two-hour primetime event, Jill Biden painted a deeply personal portrait of her husband as man of “unshakable” faith and conviction.

View photos Jill Biden speaks during the second night of the virtual Democratic national convention. Photograph: AP More

“There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it – how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going,” she said, speaking from a classroom where she once taught. In her remarks, she talked about Biden’s resilience after losing his first wife and daughter in a car crash in 1972, and the family’s anguish after his eldest son Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

“I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for your family what he did for ours,” she said, “bring us together and make us whole.”

The convention’s opening night sought to provide a show of unity from unlikely political bedfellows aligned against the president, and Democrats continued that theme on Tuesday, presenting themselves as a forward-looking, big-tent party that has always been at the vanguard of social progress.

Breaking with tradition, Democrats chose not one but 17 speakers to deliver the keynote address. The platform is typically awarded to a rising star within the party, as it was in 2004, when a little-known senator from Illinois, Barack Obama captured the imagination of Democrats around the country with a stirring speech about national unity.

This year featured a mash-up of what the organizers called the “next generation of party leaders”, who reflected the racial and ideological diversity of a party increasingly led by women and people of color.

View photos Stacey Abrams, center, and others speak during the second night of the Democratic national convention. Photograph: AP More

But Tuesday evening also spotlighted stars from the party’s past. Two former Democratic presidents, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, offered their endorsements of Biden.

“Covid hit us much harder than it had to,” Clinton said, blaming Trump’s leadership for the extent of the pandemic’s devastation in the US, where it more than 170,000 people have died and more than 5.4m have been infected.

Story continues