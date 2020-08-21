Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic nomination: 'We will overcome this season of darkness'

Former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to move the country beyond Donald Trump's "season of darkness" as he formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination after his first White House bid floundered three decades ago.

"The current president has cloaked American darkness for far too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division," the former vice president said on the final night of the Democratic National Convention."

"I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best, not the worst," he said. "United we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.

Then came a moment that, for now, is the biggest one in his five decades of public service.

"So it is with great honour and humility that I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," Mr Biden said.

More follows…