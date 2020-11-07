How Joe Biden flipped the electoral map and won the presidency with room to spare

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden didn't get the election night landslide Democrats desperately wanted, but he won the presidency decisively nonetheless.

It was the inverse of four years ago — only this time it was Biden expanding support in suburbs to narrowly win a handful of key states.

The outcome exposed how the United States is as an entrenched and divided nation as ever with only small differences determining the president.

After President Donald Trump Trump in 2016 famously squeaked out a win by a combined 77,000 votes in the vaunted Democratic "blue wall" states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Biden won back all three — carrying them collectively by slightly wider margins.

The former vice president also flipped the 2016 electoral map by taking historically red Arizona, which last voted Democrat for president in 1996. And he's on the verge of narrowly winning reliably red Georgia, which last voted Democrat for president in 1992. Georgia's outcome is still subject to a likely recount.

By carrying both, and winning Nevada, Biden appears poised to win by a comfortable electoral margin with 306 electoral votes — exactly the same as Trump's 2016 victory (though only 304 electors voted for him when the electoral college met).

North Carolina is still counting its late-arriving absentee ballots. But the new inroads for Democrats elsewhere mean Biden, just like Trump in 2016, could have lost two out of three Rust Belt states and still reached 270 electoral votes.

Biden wins as other Democrats struggle

After his win four years ago, Trump regularly bragged about a "massive landslide victory." But Trump's win looks like a squeaker compared to Biden's when considering the popular vote.

Biden holds a popular vote lead of 74.5 million (50.5%) to 70.3 million (47.7%) as of Saturday morning. But his lead is expected to expand considerably as more mail-in ballots, particularly in Democrat-heavy California and New York, are tabulated in the days ahead. Leading by more than 4.3 million votes, Biden has already topped Democrat Hillary Clinton's popular vote margin, 2.9 million, from 2016.

Joe Biden on Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden's comfortable electoral win undercuts Trump's attempts to fight the results. Trump has sought to delegitimize the election with baseless claims about absentee ballots in states he lost.

Still, the razor-thin margin in a half-dozen states – and losses of Democrats elsewhere – underscores that this wasn't a blue wave. Yes, Americans rejected Trump. But falling short of the lopsided victory some polls predicted, Biden and Democrats failed to deliver clear repudiation of Trump's politics. To the dismay of Democrats, Republicans in the Senate did not pay a price for their loyalty to Trump.

Democrats, heavily favored to take control of the U.S. Senate, fell short for now, although they could still reach 50 Senate seats by winning two Georgia special elections on Jan. 5. House Republicans, meanwhile, picked up seats that Democrats turned blue two years ago, but not enough to overcome the Democratic majority.

'Blue shift' puts Biden over the edge

Stoking division further is how Biden crossed the finish-line Saturday: by dominating absentee ballots, many that were counted after Election Day.

Heading into Tuesday, election experts warned that, because mail-in ballots would heavily favor Biden, late-counted absentee ballots would provide a "blue shift" with the vote tally skewing his way. While Trump's yearlong rhetoric against mail-voting turned away his supporters, who instead were more likely to vote in person on Election Day, Democrats embraced the absentee method.