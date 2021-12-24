Joe Biden and First Lady visit DC children’s hospital on Christmas Eve

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak with the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado from the White House on Christmas Eve. (AP)

President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC on Christmas Eve with first lady Jill Biden.

The visit is an annual tradition for first ladies, but the trip marked the first time a sitting president has joined, the White House said.

Mr Biden showed the children pictures of their new dog Commander, a four-month-old German Shepherd, on his phone.

“His name is Commander!” Mrs Biden told the kids. “And this morning he was eating my slippers!”

The Bidens also spoke with a group of children as they drew on lanterns they were making as part of a winter craft project.

They spoke to one boy who said the hospital “helped him when he was down.”

“Well we hope we’re bringing you some joy today,” Mrs Biden responded.

The president added, “You’re bringing us some joy, pal.”

The Bidens sat in front of the hospital’s Christmas tree, where Jill Biden read Olaf’s Night Before Christmas to the kids, which was broadcast to hundreds of children confined to rooms at the hospital.

The Walt Disney Co. provided copies of the book for each patient so they can follow along with the first lady, the White House said. Each book includes a White House bookmark designed by her office.

The first lady also upheld another longstanding White House tradition as she answered calls to the the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking service.

They took three largely pleasant phone calls from kids and parents, though one father capped off an otherwise polite conversation with the president by wishing him a happy holidays and adding, “Let’s go Brandon!” before hanging up.

The phrase has become widely used by conservatives as a stand-in for a more vulgar epithet against the Mr Biden.

Biden didn’t seem to catch the caller’s intent, however — he responded, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree” as the call came to an end.