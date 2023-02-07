Joe Biden to face divided Congress in second State of the Union speech: live updates

President Joe Biden will try to convince a divided Congress that Democrats and Republicans must work together when he delivers his second State of the Union address tonight. Fighting the opioid epidemic, improving mental health, supporting veterans and cutting cancer death rates will top that agenda.

Facing dim prospects for major legislative wins, a looming showdown over the federal budget and a GOP House investigating his administration and family, Biden will tout his successes and lay out new proposals.

Look for bipartisanship to be a recurring theme as he touches on the economy, the war in Ukraine, immigration and other issues. The speech, before a joint session of Congress, will serve as a prelude to Biden’s likely reelection bid in 2024.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

First lady's State of the Union guests: Brandon Tsay and the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols will attend as guests of Jill Biden during the speech.

House GOP investigations ramp up: House Republicans have begun a plethora of probes into Biden and his circle, including a look at Hunter Biden's art.

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will be bringing a former 9/11 volunteer firefighter as his guest to the State of the Union.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

How the Supreme Court can make news at the State of the Union

They sit in the front row but the Supreme Court justices who show up to the annual State of the Union are not the focus of the address – until they are.

Generally low key and eager to keep the spotlight as far away as possible, the usually small contingent of Supreme Court justices who attend the president's speech have occasionally found themselves at the center of viral moments on the House floor.

- John Fritze

Biden to outline areas of possible bipartisan cooperation

Facing a divided Congress for the first time in his presidency, President Joe Biden will emphasize areas that Democrats and Republicans can work together in his State of the Union speech, White House officials said in a call previewing the address.

Story continues

Those areas are: fighting the opioid epidemic, improving mental health, supporting veterans and cutting cancer death rates.

“These are issues that affect all Americans, in red states and blue states,” said Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director, “and ones where the American people are counting on their elected officials, no matter their party, to come together and do big things.”

Biden included all the items in the “unity agenda” he outlined in last year’s State of the Union address. The president will talk about progress that’s been made and additional actions he wants to take. That includes banning targeted online advertising for young people as well as “strong limits on targeted advertising and the personal data that companies collect on all Americans.”

--Maureen Groppe

Just 4 of 10 Americans say the state of the union is strong: poll

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address, a majority of Americans don’t believe the state of the union is strong.

Four in 10 Americans say the state of the union is strong, according to a new Monmouth University poll. Just 7% of Americans believe the state of the union is “very strong,” the poll found.

Over the past five years, the share of Americans who view the state of the union as “at least somewhat strong” has declined 16%, according to the poll.

-- Ella Lee

Paul Pelosi to attend State of the Union after attack caught on video

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be among the guests at the State of the Union.

It will be Paul Pelosi’s first appearance in a joint session of Congress since video was released weeks ago showing his brutal beating with a hammer in late October that required surgery on his head and hand, and a weeklong hospital stay.

Suspect David DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to all charges in San Francisco on Dec. 28. He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 23.

-- Candy Woodall

Santos to bring former 9/11 rescue firefighter to State of the Union

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., plans to bring a former volunteer firefighter, Michael Weinstock, as his guest to the State of The Union. Weinstock was at Ground Zero during the Sept. 11 attacks Santos previously faced backlash after falsely implying that his mother died that day after being trapped in the South Tower of the World Trade Center when it was struck.

During a speech on the House floor Monday, Santos detailed Weinstock’s neuropathy diagnosis – a result of damage to the nerves near the brain and spinal cord – that has since been tied to 9/11 but has failed to be among the conditions covered by the World Trade Center Health Program despite past efforts to do so, the freshman lawmaker said.

“Michael had been unloading medical equipment out of an ambulance when the south tower crumbled and nearly crushed Michael to death. Today Michael suffers from a painful and incurable disease, neuropathy,” Santos said. “Since the World Trade Center Health Program does not cover neuropathy, people like Michael must pay out of pocket for treatment, medications and other medical needs.”

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Who are lawmakers bringing to the State of the Union?

Presidents and members of Congress traditionally invite guests to join them at the State of the Union to make a political point or draw attention to an issue that’s important to them.

The White House has announced the first lady's guests who will be joining her in her viewing box for the speech. Several lawmakers also have announced their guests.

Roya Rahmani, the former Afghan ambassador to the United States, is attending as the guest of Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. Dennis “Freedom” Horton, who along with his brother, Lee Horton, was incarcerated for nearly 28 years for a crime they did not commit, will join Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is inviting a mother who has experienced firsthand the challenges and setbacks of a lack of quality, affordable child care where she lives.

– Michael Collins

Biden to plug job market as recession looms

President Joe Biden is expected to take credit for a booming job market and easing inflation when he speaks to the nation Tuesday night.

But he’ll likely leave out a litany of trouble spots, including a slumping housing market, a monthslong manufacturing downturn and elevated recession risk this year. Meanwhile, inflation is still high and economists pin at least some of the blame on Biden for showering Americans with cash in early 2021 while the economy was already healing.

– Paul Davidson

Biden to suggest ways to lower prices for families

A good chunk of Biden’s speech will be devoted to the economy.

Biden will argue that the state of the economy is strong and, as evidence, will point to the fact that inflation is slowing, gas prices are down, and wages are up. Even so, 41% of Americans in an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday said they have become worse off financially since Biden took office two years ago.

Biden will acknowledge there’s still work to be done and will outline specific ideas on how to keep lowering costs for things like prescription drugs, child care and caring for an elderly parent, said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

– Michael Collins

Bono, Tyre Nichols’ family members among guests sitting with first lady Jill Biden Tuesday night

The lead singer for the rock group U2, Bono, and Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, are among the White House guests attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Guests are chosen to highlight themes of the president’s speech or because they represent his policy initiatives.

Bono is the cofounder of the ONE campaign to fight poverty and preventable diseases, and (RED), which fights HIV/AIDS in Africa. Other guests who will be sitting with first lady Jill Biden during the speech include:

The mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers.

Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman who killed 11 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year celebration.

A Texas woman who almost died because doctors were concerned that intervening when her pregnancy ran into difficulties would violate the state’s abortion ban.

One of the Massachusetts same-sex couples who sued the state for the right to marry in 2001.

– Maureen Groppe

Vice President Kamala Harris sits with the parents of Tyre Nichols, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells during the funeral service for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

A ‘Joe Biden’ State of the Union address

Biden and his aides have been drafting his speech for weeks. The prep work continued over the weekend, when Biden huddled with senior aides at Camp David, the presidential retreat just outside of Washington. The speech will be polished and tweaked right up until the last minute, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The White House declined to provide any insight into the writing process, but Jean-Pierre noted that this is hardly Biden’s first big address.

“The president was a senator for 36 years, he was vice president for eight years, he has been president for two years,” she said. “He knows how the process works. He knows how important (the speech) is going to be. And when you hear the speech, it’s going to sound like a Joe Biden State of the Union speech.”

– Michael Collins

The State of the Union is Tuesday: Here's what you can expect from Joe Biden's speech

How do I watch the State of the Union?

The major TV networks and other news outlets, such as Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and PBS, are providing live coverage of the address, in addition to some online livestreams. The speech will be livestreamed by USA TODAY.

– Marina Pitofsky

