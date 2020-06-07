Joe Biden to Express His Condolences In-Person to George Floyd's Family Before Texas Funeral

Joe Biden will travel to Houston, Texas, on Monday to meet with George Floyd's family ahead of Floyd's final memorial, an aide for the former vice president confirms to PEOPLE.

Biden, who has secured the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, will also tape a video message to be played during the funeral service.

However, Biden, 77, will not attend the funeral because his Secret Service team did not want to cause any disruptions.

George's brother, Philonise Floyd, recently said he spoke with Biden over the phone, during which he told the politician: "I never had to beg a man before but I asked [Biden] could he please, please get justice for my brother, please. Because I need it, I just don't want to see him on a shirt like those other guys. Nobody deserves that."

Since the May 25 death of Floyd — an unarmed black man killed after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes — protests have formed across the country to advocate against racial injustice and police brutality.

Biden has been among the politicians to support the peaceful protests. On Tuesday, he delivered a somber speech in Philadelphia, where he called for unity and immediate congressional action on police reform. “Congress should act and act now," Biden said.

The former Delaware Senator called for an immediate legislative “down payment” and urged Congress to pass a police reform bill banning chokeholds, introduced by New York lawmaker Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Biden said that bill should be on President Donald Trump's desk in the next few days.

During his passionate speech, Biden also invoked the memory of his son Beau, who died of cancer, as well as daughter Naomi and first wife Neilia, who were both killed in a car crash. "I know what it means to grieve," he said. "My losses are not the same as the losses felt by so many, but I know what it is to feel like you cannot go on. I know what it means to have a black hole of grief sucking at your chest."

"But," he continued, "I also know that the best way to bear loss and pain is to turn all that anger and anguish to purpose."

Biden has also promised that should he be elected president over Trump in November, he will begin working on healing racial inequality and divides across the country.

"It’s going to take more than talk," he said. "We’ve had talk before. We’ve had protests before. We’ve got to now vow to make this at least an error of action and reverse the systemic racism with long overdue concrete changes... It’s going to take the work of a generation.”

