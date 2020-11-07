Joe Biden election victory: CNN's Van Jones breaks down in tears; Meghan McCain, more media figures react

The wait is finally over for election results, as former Vice President Joe Biden eked out a victory Saturday as president elect, besting incumbent President Donald Trump.
On CNN shortly after the news broke, a tearful Van Jones reflected on the news, his voice cracking. "This is a big deal for us, just to be able to get some peace, and have a chance for a reset and the character of the country matters and being a good man matters," he said. "I just want my sons to look at this."
He noted that "it's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff" but that comes back around. "I'm sorry for the people who lost, for them it is not a good day but for a whole lot of people it is a good day," Jones said.
"It’s easier to be a parent this morning," he wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip of his reaction on live TV.
Today is a good day.— Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020
It’s easier to be a parent this morning.
Character MATTERS.
Being a good person MATTERS.
This is a big deal.
It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.
Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk
Fox News contributor Donna Brazile, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was also in tears while speaking on Fox about Harris making history as the first woman and first person of color elected vice president.
"It's been a long time coming, to be the last to get voting rights, to be those who just waited and waited for our turn, it's been a long time coming," she said.
And voting, she added, is the key.
"I thought about my mom and my grandmother this morning – they didn't have the right to vote, but I did," Brazile said, wiping her eyes as she spoke. "I'm so grateful that this moment has come and I am very thankful that Vice President Biden, now President-Elect Biden, has given us this moment."
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, at home in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who test positive for coronavirus, heard the news while "dust busting," she shared on live TV.
"I had accidentally upended my three-hole punch that i used to make my research binder for election night all over my bedroom and I was dust busting up the little holes that fell out of the three hole punch when it happened and I thought ‘I'm not sure that I ever thought this was the way I’d learn that Donald Trump is a one-term president, but I’ll take it.' I was dust-busting at the time," she said on the air.
"It’s over. Joe Biden will be the President-elect of the United States, @NBCNews projects," Sahil Kapur, national political reporter at NBC, wrote on Twitter.
"Goodbye #Trump," wrote EJ Dionne, an author, political commentator and longtime op-ed columnist for The Washington Post.
"The longed for tidal wave Of justice can rise up And hope and history rhyme," Dionne wrote, quoting Irish poet Seamus Heaney. "So hope for a great sea- change On the far side of revenge. Believe that a further shore Is reachable from here. Believe in miracles. And cures and healing wells."
Maggie Haberman, The New York Times' White House correspondent, shared a glimpse of New York's reaction with Twitter. "Cheering in the streets in sections of Brooklyn as several outlets call the race. Horns hocking, loud hoots," she wrote.
Katie Couric tweeted that "Even @FoxNews has called it. The fat lady has officially sung #Election2020," as well as an image of a woman singing.
Couric also shared Trump's tweet from earlier Saturday, adding a skeptical emoji to the president's claim that he won the election by "A LOT!"
And like Haberman, she also tweeted video of New York City's Upper West Side.
Upper West Side today #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/BlrxNwcyCS— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 7, 2020
The news ended nearly four days of anticipation for election results, which found many voters breathlessly glued to cable news, poring over maps and ballot counts as new numbers trickled in. People across the country took to the streets, holding rallies demanding that every vote be counted in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour's White House correspondent, described the Biden-Harris victory as "Political Poetry."
"President Trump began his political career by spreading the racist conspiracy theory questioning the birth of the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama, and his presidency is ending with the first Black woman as Vice President, Kamala Harris," she wrote on Twitter.
Meghan McCain tweeted a photo of herself with the president-elect. "Congratulations Mr. President! @JoeBiden – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship," she wrote.
In a second tweet, McCain referenced Trump's statements on prisoners of war.
"Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured ... (*I had to say it)," she wrote.
Others bemoaned Biden's win. Tomi Lahren, a Fox Nation host, rejected the news altogether. On Twitter, she wrote that the election was "stolen."
"The fight is not over. We won’t stop till voter fraud is exposed and ENDED! Our PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump will keep fighting," she wrote in a subsequent tweet.
And conservative political commentator/podcaster Dan Bongino kept his disappointment simple: "#NOPE Biden," he wrote on Twitter.
Emerald Robinson, White House correspondent for conservative broadcast outlet Newsmax, advised that Democrats not celebrate "too soon" and shared an infographic referring to the 2000 election in which Al Gore was announced as the winner before George W. Bush became the victor.
"Rigging an election is easy. Making the American people accept the results is a whole other story," Robinson added.
Martha MacCallum of Fox News' "The Story" noted that Trump and Biden "drove their campaigns in hugely different ways."
"The president was barnstorming the country, packing in crowds at all of these rallies," she said on the air. "And yet it appears ... that the American people by this margin wanted something calmer, something quieter, and something reassuring that Joe Biden was presenting to them in the course of this election.”
