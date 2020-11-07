Joe Biden election victory: CNN's Van Jones breaks down in tears; Meghan McCain, more media figures react

The wait is finally over for election results, as former Vice President Joe Biden eked out a victory Saturday as president elect, besting incumbent President Donald Trump.

On CNN shortly after the news broke, a tearful Van Jones reflected on the news, his voice cracking. "This is a big deal for us, just to be able to get some peace, and have a chance for a reset and the character of the country matters and being a good man matters," he said. "I just want my sons to look at this."

He noted that "it's easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff" but that comes back around. "I'm sorry for the people who lost, for them it is not a good day but for a whole lot of people it is a good day," Jones said.

"It’s easier to be a parent this morning," he wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip of his reaction on live TV.

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, was also in tears while speaking on Fox about Harris making history as the first woman and first person of color elected vice president.

"It's been a long time coming, to be the last to get voting rights, to be those who just waited and waited for our turn, it's been a long time coming," she said.

And voting, she added, is the key.

"I thought about my mom and my grandmother this morning – they didn't have the right to vote, but I did," Brazile said, wiping her eyes as she spoke. "I'm so grateful that this moment has come and I am very thankful that Vice President Biden, now President-Elect Biden, has given us this moment."

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, at home in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who test positive for coronavirus, heard the news while "dust busting," she shared on live TV.

"I had accidentally upended my three-hole punch that i used to make my research binder for election night all over my bedroom and I was dust busting up the little holes that fell out of the three hole punch when it happened and I thought ‘I'm not sure that I ever thought this was the way I’d learn that Donald Trump is a one-term president, but I’ll take it.' I was dust-busting at the time," she said on the air.

"It’s over. Joe Biden will be the President-elect of the United States, @NBCNews projects," Sahil Kapur, national political reporter at NBC, wrote on Twitter.

"Goodbye #Trump," wrote EJ Dionne, an author, political commentator and longtime op-ed columnist for The Washington Post.

"The longed for tidal wave Of justice can rise up And hope and history rhyme," Dionne wrote, quoting Irish poet Seamus Heaney. "So hope for a great sea- change On the far side of revenge. Believe that a further shore Is reachable from here. Believe in miracles. And cures and healing wells."

Maggie Haberman, The New York Times' White House correspondent, shared a glimpse of New York's reaction with Twitter. "Cheering in the streets in sections of Brooklyn as several outlets call the race. Horns hocking, loud hoots," she wrote.

Katie Couric tweeted that "Even @FoxNews has called it. The fat lady has officially sung #Election2020," as well as an image of a woman singing.

Couric also shared Trump's tweet from earlier Saturday, adding a skeptical emoji to the president's claim that he won the election by "A LOT!"

