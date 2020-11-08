Joe Biden elected as US president: From Narendra Modi to Boris Johnson, world leaders congratulate Democrat leader

Congratulations poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington's allies, particularly in Europe, seeing his win as a chance at a fresh start after the antagonistic years under Donald Trump.
Biden emerged as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday after Democrats grabbed 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, defeating incumbent Trump in the race.
As crowds rushed into the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration after US networks declared Biden the winner, here are some of the first reactions from across the globe:
Germany
"Congratulations!" said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.
"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.
Chancellor #Merkel congratulates @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/A9Vwy1XYAR
" Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) November 7, 2020
Her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a 'new deal'," as Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a "new chapter".
France
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted:
The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!
" Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020
Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
Follow LIVE updates on US election results here
"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4
" Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020
European Union
In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: "We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.
"On this basis, the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."
Read my full statement pic.twitter.com/239JdX5rrJ
" Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 7, 2020
NATO
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".
Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.
"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.
I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election as the next U.S. President & @KamalaHarris as Vice President. I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance & look forward to working closely with him. A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe https://t.co/Ij3rWtNH5c
" Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 7, 2020
Canada
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."
Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc
" Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and called his running mate Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, a source of "immense pride."
"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.
Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN
" Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."
"Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.
She is the first woman of color elected to the US vice presidency.
Israel
Israeli Prime Minister and close Donald Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory early Sunday, calling the United States president-elect "a great friend of Israel".
"I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, referring to Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we've had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.
" Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020
Netanyahu, whose Twitter account features a picture of himself seated next to Trump, said he and Biden had "a long and warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel."
The Israeli premier had described Trump as his country's strongest-ever ally in the White House, and the Republican advanced policies that delighted Netanyahu's right-wing base.
Ireland
Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter, tweeting:
I also wish to congratulate Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris and recognise the huge significance of her election for so many people. Vice President Elect Harris & President Elect Biden will make a very formidable team.
" MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020
Greece
Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted:
Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden.
Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.
" Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020
Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: "Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of American political life and its democracy."
I would also like to congratulate @KamalaHarris for her historic election as first female Vice President.
She will be an incredible example & important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights & opportunities.
" Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) November 7, 2020
Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted:
Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner
" Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 7, 2020
Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States."
The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us.
" Pedro SÃ¡nchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 7, 2020
Scotland
First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:
Congratulations from to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
" Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020
Argentina
President of Argentina Alberto FernÃ¡ndez tweeted:
Felicito al pueblo estadounidense por el rÃ©cord de participaciÃ³n en las elecciones, una clara expresiÃ³n de la voluntad popular.
Saludo a @JoeBiden, prÃ³ximo presidente de los Estados Unidos, y a @KamalaHarris, que serÃ¡ la primera vicepresidenta mujer de ese paÃs. pic.twitter.com/FyfD1BvALB
" Alberto FernÃ¡ndez (@alferdez) November 7, 2020
Australia
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted: "Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris - Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values."
Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris - Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world's many challenges together.
" Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020
New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted:
Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK
" Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020
With inputs from AFP
Also See: US election 2020: Two scenarios that are likely to play out if Donald Trump takes fight to SC
US Presidential Election: Polls begin closing at 4.30 am IST; key states to keep an eye on
Feel 'very good' about chances of winning presidential polls, Donald Trump tells Fox News