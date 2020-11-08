Joe Biden elected as US president: From Narendra Modi to Boris Johnson, world leaders congratulate Democrat leader

Congratulations poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington's allies, particularly in Europe, seeing his win as a chance at a fresh start after the antagonistic years under Donald Trump.

Biden emerged as the 46th President of the United States on Saturday after Democrats grabbed 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House, defeating incumbent Trump in the race.

As crowds rushed into the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration after US networks declared Biden the winner, here are some of the first reactions from across the globe:

Germany

"Congratulations!" said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

Her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a 'new deal'," as Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a "new chapter".

France

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted:

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

European Union

In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: "We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

"On this basis, the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together."

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and called his running mate Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, a source of "immense pride."

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."