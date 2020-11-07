Joe Biden economic plan: What Biden would mean for the economy, your finances and another COVID-19 stimulus package

Although a winner hasn't yet been declared in the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden appears on the path to victory, raising questions about how he'll work with a potentially divided Congress to revive an economy still battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top economists say his bold spending plans and stauncher support for trade and immigration will spur a faster recovery, more more than offsetting any drawbacks of his proposals for new taxes and regulations.

Biden’s blueprint will bring back the 11 million jobs and $670 billion in annualized gross domestic product wiped out – and not yet recovered – in the crisis more rapidly than if President Trump had won a second term, analysts say.

“Biden’s policies are the right ones to address the economic crises created by the pandemic,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s analytics. “With such high unemployment, low inflation and zero interest rates, Biden’s proposal to go big on government investment will get us back to full employment fastest. His policies are also targeted to help low- and middle-income households hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Yet the scope of the economic benefits delivered by Biden’s agenda hinges on whether Republicans keep narrow control of the Senate, as now seems likely, or Democrats gain a slim edge. The outcome is uncertain amid ongoing vote tallies in local races and final results may not be clear until early next year because of runoff races.

A Biden presidency and GOP Senate would mean a smaller economic boost than a sweep that hands a slight majority to Democrats. Under the former scenario, the economy would grow an average 3.5% a year and generate 11.6 million jobs during Biden's four-year term, according to Moody’s. That would be just modestly better than average growth of 3.2% and 9.8 million new jobs under the status quo – a second Trump term with the current split Congress, Zandi estimates

If Biden could work with a Democratic-controlled Senate, the economy would grow more vigorously – an average 3.8% a year, creating 14.1 million new jobs, according to the Moody's analysis. The nation would return to full employment by late 2022, a year earlier than under a Biden presidency and Republican Senate, Zandi reckons.

Here’s how a Biden plan could affect the economy:

Another COVID-19 stimulus package

Biden has voiced support for a robust relief measure that includes another federal bonus to weekly unemployment benefits, more aid for struggling small businesses and financially distressed states, and another round of stimulus checks to most households.

The big question: Which party has the majority in the Senate? Last month, the Democratic House passed a $2.2 trillion package while the Republican Senate has favored a $500 billion plan.

If Republicans keep control, lawmakers likely would approve a $1.5 trillion stimulus, possibly late this year, according to Moody’s Analytics and Oxford Economics. If the Democrats wrest control, Zandi expects a $2 trillion package that could match the $600 jobless aid provided to unemployed Americans earlier this year instead of a reduced amount.

But economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics believes even a Democratic Senate would opt for a $1.5 trillion measure to preserve space for other spending initiatives.

