Joe Biden should drop out of 2024 presidential race, says top Democrat strategist

Joe Biden is struggling to retain support among traditionally core Democrat voters - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race, a top Democrat strategist has said, after polls showed he was trailing Donald Trump in a number of key battleground states.

David Axelrod, one of the architects of Barack Obama’s victory in 2008, questioned whether it was “wise” for Mr Biden to pursue a second term in office amid growing concerns about his age, handling of the economy and foreign policy positions.

Mr Trump is now leading in five states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania – that could be critical to deciding the outcome of next year’s election.

“It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict and Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” Mr Axelrod said.

But Mr Biden’s poll numbers will send “tremors of doubt” through the Democratic party, he added.

This was not “‘bed wetting,’ but legitimate concern”, Mr Axelrod said.

Mr Axelrod’s intervention reflects the growing anxiety among Democrats over their prospects next year. He is the most senior figure to poke his head above the parapet, even though polls over the summer showed that three in four party supporters favoured Mr Biden running again.

Mr Biden’s victories in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all states that Mr Trump carried in 2016 – were instrumental in his 2020 victory.

The 80-year-old president would probably need to win many of them again to beat off a challenge from Mr Trump, the Republican party’s frontrunner for the 2024 nomination.

“Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, [norms], laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying,” Mr Axelrod said.

“But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore,” he added.

David Axelrod is the most senior Democrat figure to question Joe Biden's presidential bid

“Only Joe Biden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in his best interest or the country’s?”

Other recent polling has shown Mr Biden is struggling to retain support among traditionally core Democrat voters, including ethnic minorities and young people.

His support for Israel has also alienated many Muslim voters, who form a major electoral force in Michigan.

At the moment, Mr Biden’s sole challenger for the Democratic Party’s nomination is Minnesota congressman, Dean Phillips.

But better-known Democrats have been accused of running shadow campaigns from the wings, despite publicly pledging loyalty to Mr Biden.

California governor Gavin Newsom has raised his profile travelling around the country. Other potential names in the frame are Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan governor, and Illinois governor J.B Pritzker.

Adding to Mr Biden’s difficulties, there have been mounting calls for him to drop his current vice president Kamala Harris from the ticket.

“I think, Democrats are panicking,” Christopher Galdieri, a professor of politics at Saint Anselm’s College, told The Telegraph.

“In practical terms filing deadlines have started closing. If Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer or Gavin Newsom were to run, they would be too late to get on the ballot in the early states,” he said.

Prof Galdieri predicted that reactions from within the party “are going to get worse before they get better” as the race heats up.

“Biden shows no interest in not running again. If he were not to run there would be an absolute free-for-all,” he said.

“You would end up with a nominee who would poll about where Biden is right now but lacks the benefits of incumbency.”

Dropping Ms Harris would be unlikely to help, Prof Galdieri said, given Mr Biden was “fulfilling a commitment he made by taking a woman as a running mate” for the 2020 vote.

“There is no obvious successor, and it’s tough to see how that doesn’t hurt him, especially with black voters,” he said.

