Biden Shows A Simple Way To Silence Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Once And For All

Democratic nominee Joe Biden demonstrated how to silence President Donald Trump’s climate change denials once and for all in a new ad Friday.

The spot begins with audio of Trump falsely claiming that the climate crisis is a hoax — but the sound of the president’s conspiracy theories get quieter and quieter as a pen fills in a circle to give a vote to Biden.

“You have the power to silence him,” read the tweet:

You have the power to silence him.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 pic.twitter.com/zIJUQEWlyx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Trump has repeatedly called global warming “bullshit” and his administration has pursued an anti-environment agenda by slashing climate regulations and promoting the use of fossil fuels.

Biden, meanwhile, has called Trump a “climate arsonist” and has proposed transitioning America’s electricity grid off gas and coal by 2035.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.