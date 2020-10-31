Biden Shows A Simple Way To Silence Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Once And For All

Democratic nominee Joe Biden demonstrated how to silence President Donald Trump’s climate change denials once and for all in a new ad Friday.
The spot begins with audio of Trump falsely claiming that the climate crisis is a hoax — but the sound of the president’s conspiracy theories get quieter and quieter as a pen fills in a circle to give a vote to Biden.
“You have the power to silence him,” read the tweet:
You have the power to silence him.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020
Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9
Trump has repeatedly called global warming “bullshit” and his administration has pursued an anti-environment agenda by slashing climate regulations and promoting the use of fossil fuels.
Biden, meanwhile, has called Trump a “climate arsonist” and has proposed transitioning America’s electricity grid off gas and coal by 2035.
