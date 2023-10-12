Joe Biden decries Hamas ‘campaign of pure cruelty’ as Antony Blinken to visit Israel

US President Joe Biden has decried Hamas’s attack on Israel as a “campaign of pure cruelty” as he labelled Saturday’s onslaught as the “deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday, in a show of Washington’s support, and will also visit Jordan.

Israel’s leaders on Wednesday formed a unity government, promising to put bitter political divisions aside to focus on the fight against Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush and destroy" Hamas.

Israel has put Gaza under “total siege" to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people in response to Hamas’s attacks. The attacks claimed the lives of 1,200 lives in Israel, while at least 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza.

Israeli army ‘preparing for ground invasion of Gaza'

07:23 , Josh Salisbury

The Israeli military says it is preparing for a possible ground operation in Gaza but says Israeli leaders have not yet decided on one.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told reporters Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground maneuver if decided."

A ground invasion is widely expected among Israel’s allies, which has raised fears of the humanitarian impact on civilians in the densely-populated strip.

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (AFP via Getty Images)

UK Cabinet minister says ‘Israel must be able to defend itself'

07:15 , Josh Salisbury

Israel must be able to defend itself, rescue hostages and deter future attacks by Hamas, a UK Cabinet minister has said, writes political editor Nicholas Cecil.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay gave unequivocal backing to Israel to defend itself against the “appalling terrorist atrocities” which left hundreds of its citizens dead.

As Israel hits back, the Cabinet minister said civilians casualties should be minimised but avoided questions on whether aid convoys should be allowed into Gaza.

Mr Barclay told GB News: “Israel needs to be able to defend itself from these attacks, to rescue the hostages that have been taken and to deter future attacks of the sort that we have seen.”

He argued: “It’s Hamas that is putting the civilian population at risk, it’s Hamas that is co-locating its military operations in civilians areas, it’s Hamas that has launched the terrorist attacks on Israel and it’s Hamas that has taken hostages back into Gaza.

“So responsibility sits with the terrorist organisation Hamas for what is happening.”

Asked if Britain would support Israel with weapons if as expected it launches a ground offensive into Gaza, he added: “We stand with Israel and we are fully supportive of them and the Foreign Secretary is in Israel discussing that support.”

Former MI6 head: ‘Failure of imagination’ stopped Israel preventing attack

07:14 , Josh Salisbury

Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, has said Israel's failure to pre-empt Hamas' attack stemmed from a “failure of imagination".

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today Podcast, Sir Alex said he believed there were two main reasons why Israel's intelligence community had no knowledge of the impending attack.

“The first is, the really big failures that are labelled as intelligence failures... are in fact failures of imagination," he said. “9/11 classically was that. The assumption was not that we were vulnerable to anything in terms of this type of attack. The assumption was that it essentially wasn't possible.

“Absolutely, in this case, the received assumption, demonstrated through (Israel's) actions, particularly the deployment of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), make it really clear that the received assumption was that the threat from Hamas in Gaza was quiescent.

“And it is my assumption, therefore... that there will have been data breaking through which probably could have been interpreted differently and certainly would be, with hindsight, but people were just not looking at it in that way."

Sir Alex Younger (PA Archive)

Key developments overnight

07:11 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning. Overnight, several key developments in the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict are: