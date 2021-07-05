Joe Biden celebrates July 4 by calling on Americans to help end the Covid-19 pandemic

(AP)

Joe Biden urged Americans to help end the coronavirus pandemic as he celebrated Independence Day.

The White House welcomed a party of around 1,000 people, including military families and workers involved in responding to Covid-19 - who were treated to a spectacular 17-minute fireworks display.

From the Truman balcony overlooking the National Mall, the president watched the fireworks with First Lady Jill Biden and their daughter Ashley as well as granddaughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

Speaking at the event, Mr Biden gave an impassioned speech to the crowd about the special celebration marking the end of a year of “darkness, heartbreak and loss”.

The president said the coronavirus “no longer paralyses our nation, and it’s in our power to make sure it never does again.”

"This year, the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration for we are emerging from the darkness of... a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain, fear and heartbreaking loss,” he said.

“We never again want to be where we were a year ago today.”

Mr Biden mourned the Americans who had died, now the death toll has reached more than 600,000 in the US.

Around 67 per cent of Americans have had one shot of the vaccine by Sunday, falling short of Mr Biden’s target of 70 per cent.

The president called on everyone to get the vaccine and do their part amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the most patriotic thing you can do,” he said of getting vaccinated.

As well as fireworks set off both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the party of around 1,000 Americans enjoyed a BBQ on the South Lawn of the White House where everyone drank beer and ate watermelon slices.

It is the largest event at the White House since Mr Biden took office in January.

