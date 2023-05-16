Joe Biden cancels Australia and Papua New Guinea visit to focus on debt negotiations

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden, Narendra Modi and Fumio Kishida - Evan Vucci/AP

US President Joe Biden has cancelled his upcoming trip to Australia and Papua New Guinea to focus on resolving the debt ceiling crisis in Washington.

Mr Biden will still travel to Japan for the G7 summit on Thursday, but is cutting the trip short to return to the US on Sunday.

The White House is currently locked in talks with Republican lawmakers about raising the legal limit on how much the government could borrow.

Without a resolution, the US could run out of money as soon as early June. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said a default would trigger a global economic downturn.

Mr Biden said on Tuesday: "I'm postponing the Australia portion of the trip and my stop in Papua New Guinea."

"Defaulting on the debt is simply not an option," he said, adding that "policy differences between the parties" is no excuse for default.

He said he had "just finished another good, productive meeting with our congressional leadership" and that while "there is still work to do", daily talks will continue during his Asia trip.

Mr Biden said he would still travel to Japan because "the nature of the presidency is addressing many critical matters all at once."

After the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Mr Biden was set to make an historic stop in Papua New Guinea before traveling to Australia for a meeting of the The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries - the US, India, Japan and Australia – known as the Quad.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said earlier on Tuesday Mr Biden was "re-evaluating" the trip itinerary, saying if anything "gets truncated or changed or modified in any way," it should be seen as Mr Biden prioritising things in the correct order.

He stressed Mr Biden would see Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the G7 Summit and he would meet with the prime ministers of India and Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Mr Biden had called him on Wednesday morning to "reschedule" the trip.

“The president apologised that he would now have to postpone this visit because of the unfolding difficulties he is facing in his negotiations with the US Congress over the US government debt ceiling,” Mr Albanese said.

The stops in Sydney and Canberra, where Mr Biden was due to address the federal parliament, would have marked the first time Australia has hosted a sitting US president since former president Barack Obama was in the country for the G20 summit nearly a decade ago.

Speaking on ABC radio in Sydney, Mr Albanese said of the president's phone call: "He's very disappointed at some of the actions [of] some members of Congress and the US Senate. We long ago passed the time where opposition parties tried to hold up supply in Australia … but that effectively is what you have got in the US at the moment."

He said leaders would "try to convene a meeting" in Japan this weekend before Mr Biden returns to the US and that the Quad may proceed next week with a "senior" US representative.

