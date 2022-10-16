Joe Biden: I wasn't the only one who thought Liz Truss's tax cuts were a mistake

Joe Biden made the comments during a visit to an ice cream shop in Portland - Reuters

Joe Biden has publicly denounced Liz Truss’s economic plan as a “mistake” and said he wasn’t surprised she had to reverse course.

The US President waded into UK domestic policy, heaping further pressure on the Prime Minister. It was a rare admonishment of the leader of a key ally and came as Ms Truss battled to stay in No 10.

Mr Biden was asked about Ms Truss’s decision to back away from her plan following market turmoil.

He said: “Well, it's predictable. I mean, I wasn't the only one that thought it was a mistake.

“I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super wealthy at a time when…anyway, I just think…I disagreed with the policy.

“But that’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me.”

As the pound hovered near parity Mr Biden also took a swipe at the “lack of sound policy in other countries”.

He said: ”I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world. Does that make sense?

“Our economy is strong as hell, the internals of it. Inflation is worldwide. It's worse off everywhere else than it is in the United States.

“So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries, not so much ours.”

Mr Biden delivered his assessment as he made a visit to a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon while campaigning for the Democrat candidate for state Governor.

During his criticism of Ms Truss’s fiscal policy, Mr Biden paused to pay for an ice cream. Previously, White House officials have refrained from commenting on the situation in the UK.

Mr Biden has previously criticised “trickle-down economics” without specifically naming Ms Truss.

His latest intervention came after Ms Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and abandoned key planks of his mini-Budget, including the plan to scrap the 45 per cent top rate of income tax.

Mr Biden has frequently criticised the tax cuts introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump. In his next budget Mr Biden plans to do the opposite, raising taxes on the wealthy and businesses.