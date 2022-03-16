Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'First Lady' in latest gaffe

US President Joe Biden - MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joe Biden has mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “first lady” in the US president’s latest gaffe.

Mr Biden mixed up his own wife with Ms Harris when noting that she was missing from an event because her husband, Doug Emhoff, testing positive for the coronavirus earlier that day.

“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid,” Mr Biden said, according to a video clip.

The gaffe was met with laughter from the audience as a close-by aid appeared to correct him. They pointed out that the statement would mean he in fact had contracted the virus.

“That's right,” he replied.

Ted Cruz, the Texas senator who is an outspoken critic of Mr Biden, posted to Twitter “the First Lady's husband has no idea what he's saying” alongside a video of the incident.

The president is known for his gaffes and earlier this month confused Ukraine with Iran, telling the world to stand behind the “Iranian people”.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” he said. “He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom.”

Ms Harris appeared to correct Mr Biden by mouthing “Ukrainian” under her breath.

The president often faces questions over his mental state.

A poll by ABC and the Washington Post found that 54 per cent of Americans do not think Mr Biden has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president”.