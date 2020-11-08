Joe Biden Calls for Healing and an End to a ‘Grim Era of Demonization’ in Victory Speech

Joe Biden called for unity and bipartisan cooperation as he claimed victory on Saturday night, and said it was time to end a “grim era of demonization.”

“This is the time to heal in America,” Biden said in front of a cheering crowd of supporters at a drive-in rally at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.

Biden will be sworn in in January as the 46th president of the United States. He nodded to the likelihood that he will face a Republican-controlled Senate, saying it was time for political leaders to begin to cooperate again.

“The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not some mysterious force beyond our control,” he said. “It’s a decision. It’s a choice we make. And if we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate.”

Biden was introduced by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to hold that office. Both nodded to that history-making moment.

“I may be the first woman in this office, but I will not be the last,” Harris said, to enthusiastic honking from the crowd. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Biden also took note of that breakthrough, saying “It’s long overdue.” He also said that his administration would reflect America.

Biden reached out to Trump supporters. “To all who voted for President Trump, let’s give each other a chance,” he said.

Biden and Harris were declared the winners around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, after four days of ballot counting in a handful of swing states. Trump has refused to concede thus far, and continues to pursue legal challenges in several states.

Biden said he would appoint a team of scientific advisers to consult during the transition on the coronavirus.

