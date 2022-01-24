Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’ After Inflation Question

President Joe Biden was heard calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Monday during a White House event.

The incident occurred as Biden finished a White House Competition Council meeting on lowering prices on a variety of products for American families. According to C-SPAN footage posted on Twitter by CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” To which the president replied on a hot mic: “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

Representatives for the White House and Doocy did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

A similar situation occurred on Thursday when Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden a question about the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine. “Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” Heinrich asked. Biden reportedly responded under his breath, “What a stupid question.”

