Joe Biden Burns Trump By Using One Of His Signature Lines Against Him

President Joe Biden broke out his “Dark Brandon” persona at an event in Chicago on Thursday as he took direct aim at Donald Trump.

Biden noted the string of victories for Democratic causes and candidates around the nation as a result of Tuesday’s election, then mocked his predecessor.

“We haven’t stopped winning, and he hasn’t stopped losing,” Biden said, according to CNN. “The truth is, this guy can’t get tired of losing.”

Trump made “winning” a signature vow during his 2016 campaign.

“We’re gonna win so much, that you’re gonna get sick and tired of winning,” Trump frequently vowed.

Biden on Thursday turned that promise against Trump as he celebrated what he called “an incredible night” for his party, with more to come.

“Maybe Donald Trump sees a dark and divisive future, but I don’t,” he said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.