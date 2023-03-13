Joe Biden breaks climate pledge by approving colossal oil drilling scheme

Joe Biden US President oil drilling climate change pledge Alaska - Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is facing a showdown with environmentalists and leading Democrats after approving one of the largest ever drilling projects on US land.

His administration gave the green light to the Willow Project on Alaska’s North Slope, effectively reversing a policy pledge he made during the 2020 presidential election.

Having entered office vowing “no more drilling on federal lands, period”, Mr Biden’s hand has been forced by soaring energy prices, which have fuelled inflation.

The Willow Project, which has been led by oil behemoth ConocoPhillips, could produce more than 600 million barrels of crude oil over the next 30 years.

It is understood that the president will try to soften criticism by imposing strict restrictions on offshore drilling and strengthening protection on more than 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

This is unlikely to satisfy critics who are pressing the administration to honour its pledges at a raft of global climate summits.

Environmental groups estimate that the Willow Project will add more than 250 million metric tons of carbon emissions to the atmosphere over the next 30 years, equivalent to the annual emissions of 66 coal plants.

Annually, it would equate to adding nearly two million cars onto US roads.

Only last week, nearly two dozen Democrat members of Congress – as well as independent Bernie Sanders – wrote to Mr Biden urging him to kill off what they described as an “ill-conceived and misguided” oil and gas drilling project.

They warned that would cause at least $19.8 billion (£16.3 billion) in climate-related damages.

“Climate damage is unlikely to stop with the first phase of the Willow Project; your administration needs to draw the line now,” they added.

“Approving a major new oil and gas development project would be inconsistent with your administration’s historic achievements on climate and environmental justice.”

Other opponents included Al Gore, a former vice president, who said: “The proposed expansion of oil and gas drilling in Alaska is recklessly irresponsible.

“The pollution it would generate will not only put Alaska native and other local communities at risk, [but] it is incompatible with the ambition we need to achieve a net zero future.”

Natalie Mebane, the climate director of Greenpeace USA, warned that the decision would lead to a “climate catastrophe”.

“Approving what would be the largest oil extraction project on federal lands is incredibly hypocritical from president Biden, who in his State of the Union called the climate crisis an existential threat,” she said.

While some Alaskan native groups have backed the move, others – notably the Nuiqsut – have warned of environmental devastation to waters and the caribou population.

However, Mr Biden’s predicament is that he is also facing political pressure from labour unions. The traditional bedrock of the Democratic party supports the scheme, which they believe will provide much-needed, well-paid jobs.

Project gets bipartisan support

Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation has also backed the scheme.

In an opinion piece, led by Mary Peltola of the Democrats, and Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of the Republicans, they said: “We all recognise the need for cleaner energy, but there is a major gap between our capability to generate it and our daily needs.

“Even those who practice a subsistence lifestyle in Alaska – living primarily off the land and water – rely on boats, snowmachines and all-terrain vehicles, and those all need fuel. In rural parts of our state, gasoline prices have been as high as $18 a gallon.

“That is crippling – both for our economy and for the practice of traditional livelihoods, which new energy supplies will only help.”

The economy is seen as pivotal to next year’s presidential election and inflation, fuelled by the high energy costs, could prove Mr Biden’s Achilles heel.

In a car-dependent country such as the US, his administration will be keen to keep pump prices down before voters head to the ballot box.