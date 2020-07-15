Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Apple, Kanye West, and Other Major Twitter Accounts Hijacked to Promote Bitcoin Scam

Ina Fassbender/Getty

At least a dozen Twitter accounts of some of the most wealthy and influential people and companies in the world were hacked Wednesday to promote a suspected cryptocurrency scam. The culprits, as yet, are unknown.

Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Wiz Khalifa and others saw their accounts tell hundreds of millions of followers to send Bitcoin money to a certain wallet address if they wanted to see their money doubled in a giveaway of up to $10 million.

“I am giving back to my fans. All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $10,000,000. bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh. Only going on for 30 minutes!” the tweets read.

People sent more than $90,000 to the account listed within an hour of the fraudulent tweets going up, according to The Verge. A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the company was investigating the issue but did not yet have a statement.

Most quickly deleted the tweets. The domain registrar used by the scammers told TechCrunch the company removed the URL after it was reported Wednesday.

Bitcoin scammers often use Twitter to promote their ploys, whether via legitimate accounts that send out hundreds of spam tweets or by hijacking verified accounts with thousands of followers. The scale of reaching millions of people in minutes is unprecedented.

