Widower Shares Biden’s Emotional Response To Gift From His Grieving Daughter

On the evening of Wednesday Nov. 4, while Americans continued to wait for the results of a nail-biter of a presidential race, widowed father Alan Townsend shared a private memory of meeting then U.S. vice-president Joe Biden, in 2016, and sharing a heartbreaking father-to-father exchange, as men whose lives were both marked by similar tragedies.

Townsend, who is today the Dean and Franke Professor of Forestry & Conservation at the University of Montana, started out by sharing that the time he met Biden “will stay with me always.”

No matter what happens, it seems right tonight to share a story about @JoeBiden It was just a brief moment in his life, but it will stay with me always. I’ve told parts of it to some, but all of it to only a very few. (1/many) — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Townsend’s wife, Diana Nemergut, died of a glioblastoma, the aggressive form of brain cancer to which Biden’s son Beau succumbed, also in 2015, at the age of 46. And to complicate things further, the widower’s loss happened while his and Nemergut’s young daughter was also in treatment for a brain tumour.

We all know he lost his son to a glioblastoma. The same cancer took my wife @thenemergut far too young. All in the midst of our young daughter battling through her own brain tumor. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Shortly after his wife’s death, Townsend (who then worked at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment), learned that Biden was visiting his workplace to meet cancer doctors and researchers.

I was working @DukeEnvironment at the time (a wonderful place), and not long after Diana died, @joebiden came to visit @DukeU. He was there to listen to and learn from some of the extraordinary cancer docs and researchers at the university. To ask what he could do to help. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Townsend was invited to a meet-and-greet.

The @DukeU provost (an exceptional cancer researcher herself) was kind enough to invite me to join a group that would have a chance to meet the then Vice President. The day before that meeting would happen, I told my daughter about it. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

The day before, the widower told his then-six-year-old daughter, Neva, about Biden’s visit, explaining that the vice-president had lost a loved one to the same cancer that had taken her mother.

She asked why Vice President Biden was coming to Duke and I told her that he wanted to help people with cancer. And I told her that he had lost someone very close to him to the same tumor which took her mom. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Many questions followed ...

Mind you, she was still only six. She paused, and then as his her style, wanted to know much more. Eventually she learned Joe Biden had a granddaughter not much older than her. Another little girl who had lost a parent to cancer. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Townsend’s daughter then decided she would write to the VP and give his grieving granddaughter, who was around her age, a very special gift.

She was quiet for a time and then said she wanted to write a letter to the Vice President and have it go along with a gift for his granddaughter. I asked what gift. “My extra bracelet” she answered. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

The gift was incredibly meaningful: one of four bracelets made the day before Neva’s mother died. Townsend and his daughter both wear theirs every day, and Diana has hers in her place of rest.

There were four such bracelets in the world. Each was identical and showed an outline of the mountain that gave my daughter her name. Each was made just days before Diana died. I wear one, my daughter wears one, Diana the other in her place of rest. pic.twitter.com/nNNptSREv1 — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020

Neva wanted the late Beau Biden’s daughter, Natalie, to have the fourth bracelet “so maybe she won’t feel quite as sad.”

The extra was for when Neva grew. But she said: “I want to give it to the Vice President to give to his granddaughter so maybe she won’t feel quite as sad.” Needless to say I’m pretty much trying not to completely lose it by now. — Alan Townsend (@alan_townsend) November 5, 2020