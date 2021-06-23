Joe Biden applauds Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for coming out: 'I'm so proud of your courage'

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has met widespread support since his groundbreaking decision on Monday to announce that he is gay.

In doing so, he became the first active player in NFL history to come out. Since his revelation, the Raiders, the NFL, the NFLPA, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr and other current and former NFL players have voiced their support of Nassib on social media.

Now the president has his back. On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden tweeted his support of Nassib and Washington Spirit forward and Japanese soccer star Kumi Yokoyama, who came out on Tuesday as a transgender man.

Tweeting from the official @POTUS account, Biden wrote of Nassib and Yokoyama: "I'm so proud of your courage."

To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

He did so as the @POTUS account's banner read "Happy Pride Month" while adorned in rainbow colors.

In his coming out message, Nassib announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a charity focused on reducing suicide among LGBTQ youth. He also wrote about the impact an adult's support can have on a young LGBTQ person who's having thoughts of suicide.

"Studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%," Nassib wrote. 'Whether you’re a friend, a parent, a coach or a teammate — you can be that person."

US President Joe Biden arrives for an EU - US summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on June 15, 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: