Joe Biden to Appear on SmartLess Podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett: Report

President Joe Biden made the most of his trip to the West Coast, making a Hollywood pitstop.

The 46th president of the United States sat down for an episode of SmartLess last week, NBC News reports.

The podcast, co-hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, is a weekly show featuring celebrity interviews and impromptu discussions.

In each episode, one of the co-hosts brings a surprise guest for the other two. Previous high-profile guests include Kamala Harris, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Lebron James, Anderson Cooper, and Jon Stewart.

Representatives for the podcast did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The episode airs on October 26 on Amazon Music and globally on November 2, the podcast confirmed by resharing reporter Yashar Ali's tweet.

SmartLess wasn't the only outlet promising revelations about the president. In HBO's upcoming documentary Year One: A Political Odyssey, Americans are given a peek behind the curtain of the president's first year in office.

Year One follows the inner circle of Biden's administration from the inauguration to his first State of the Union address in March of 2022.

It shows the herculean effort to get Americans vaccinated, the lead-up to U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the escalation of nuclear tensions around the globe.

The documentary is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker John Maggio and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Sanger.

Year One: A Political Odyssey premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19, on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.