Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House staff

US President-elect Joe Biden (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) (REUTERS)

Joe Biden has named nine top staff appointments to his incoming administration, including key White House aides, counsellors and senior advisers.

His campaign manager, Jen O’Malley has been named deputy chief of staff and will join Ron Klain, who was previously announced chief of staff, in two of the most central positions to the Oval Office.

Also joining the administration will be Steve Ricchetti, campaign chairman and lobbyist, as counsellor to the president. Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, campaign co-chair, was named senior adviser who will also lead the Office of Public Engagement.

Campaign strategist Mike Donilon was given the title of senior adviser while Dana Remus, general counsel of the Biden campaign, will be counsel to the president.

Annie Tomasini, Mr Biden's travelling chief of staff during the campaign will become director of Oval Office operations. Julie Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager will serve as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain the hires reflected the urgent agenda for action of Mr Biden and Kamala Harris.

"The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one," Mr Klain said in a statement.

The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, former ambassador to Uruguay during the Obama administration has been named Jill Biden’s chief of staff, with her longtime aide Anthony Bernal to become her senior advisor.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before," Mr Biden said in a statement. "America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation."