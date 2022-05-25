Joe Biden Addresses Texas School Massacre: “When In God’s Name Are We Going To Stand Up To The Gun Lobby?”

A somber and angry Joe Biden mourned the loss of life in the Texas elementary school massacre while angrily calling out the gun lobby and manufacturers, saying that it was “time to act.”

“As a nation we have to ask, ‘When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

More from Deadline

He said that “if an 18-year-old can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons, it’s just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forests with kevlar vests on, for God’s sake. It’s just sick.”

Biden spoke from the Roosevelt Room at the White House, in a speech carried across broadcast and cable networks.

“Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone? To the courage to deal with it and stand up to the lobbyists,” Biden said. “It’s time to turn this pain into action.”

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.