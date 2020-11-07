Joe Biden may address the nation on the cusp of winning the presidency

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has projected confidence he will win the election. (Getty Images)

Joe Biden has plans to address Americans at around 8pm on Friday as he inches nearer to winning the US presidential election.

The Democratic former vice president was scheduled to deliver the primetime speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been camped out since Election Day watching the election results pour in.

Several news outlets reported around 7pm on the East Coast, however, that he might hold off on addressing his fellow Americans until he is firmly projected to be the winner.

By Friday afternoon, Mr Biden had nosed past Donald Trump in both Georgia and Pennsylvania, and he had maintained his leads in Arizona and Nevada.

While the Associated Press has called Arizona for Mr Biden, other networks, including CNN, have not. He has been stuck at 253 projected Electoral College votes (to Mr Trump’s 214) for more than 48 hours as all four of those states, plus North Carolina, continue reporting mail-in absentee ballots.

If the former vice president secures Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, that would be enough to clear the 270-vote threshold and clinch the White House.

Mr Biden has spoken with reporters each of the last two days from Wilmington and expressed confidence about his chances for victory each time.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator [Kamala] Harris and I will be the winners,” he said on Thursday.

Ms Harris, the first-term senator from California, is his vice presidential running mate.

She will speak first on Friday, the Biden campaign has said.

Mr Biden and his campaign team have made it clear they are not prematurely declaring victory, which Mr Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning from the East Room of the White House.

The Biden campaign has, however, hinted the president could be escorted from the White House if Mr Biden is sworn in in January and Mr Trump refuses to concede.

In a statement, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election."

He added: “The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Mr Trump and his allies have spent the last several days promoting conspiracy theories about election fraud, calling into question the results in many key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.

His campaign and other Republicans on the ground have filed a series of lawsuits in those states, cases the president has said he hopes end up before the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump spent months in the lead-up to the election this year arguing — without ever providing concrete evidence — that mail-in votes are rife with voter fraud.

Several news networks and online publications refused to show or cover the president’s press conference on Thursday as he peddled a stream of misinformation about ballot-counting in the remaining swing states.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the president claimed on Thursday, falsely alleging local elections officials had accepted ballots after Election Day and were padding the stats for his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.

Mr Trump also claimed he had beaten the odds against Mr Biden despite “historic election interference from big media, big money, and big tech,” stretching the limits of the definition of the term “election interference.”

While some GOP lawmakers defended and even amplified the president’s claims, including recently re-elected South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, others denounced them.

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey said in an interview with NBC’s Today that Mr Trump’s press conference, riddled with lies and falsehoods, was “hard to watch.”

“The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here,” Mr Toomey said.

