Joe Biden accuses Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine

US president Joe Biden (Getty Images)

Joe Biden has accused Russia of carrying out genocide in Ukraine, saying that Vladimir Putin is “trying to wipe out the idea of even being Ukrainian”.

Speaking in Iowa on Tuesday as he addressed the energy crisis, the US President for the first time used the term genocide.

Later as he boarded Air Force One, Mr Biden clarified his previous statement: “Yes, I called it genocide. It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.

“We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”

Previously, Washington has been careful not to use the term “genocide” as it would trigger an international obligation to force countries to intervene.

Pressure has increased, however, following atrocities in Bucha and Borodyanka, the beseiging of Mariupol and a missile strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine last week which killed at least 50 people waiting to flee.

"More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies," Mr Biden said.