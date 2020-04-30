Joe Alwyn Shares a Rare Look into His Private Life — And Photos of Taylor Swift's Cat Benjamin!

Joe Alwyn is sharing a sneak peek at his private home life — including his stay-at-home buddy.

The actor, 29, shared sweet photos of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, cat, Benjamin on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the first photo, Alywn snapped a photo of Benjamin peeking out at him from the inside of a paper bag.

In the next snapshot, Benjamin's bright blue eyes can be seen peeking out of a white box. In a third photo, Benjamin somehow found his way underneath a rug, partially hidden except for his face, which peeked out.

Joe Alwyn/instagram Joe Alwyn

The star also shared with fans that he has been filling his days by drawing and showed off some of his sketches which included some portraits.

Like many staying at home at the moment, the Boy Erased actor also indulged in a glass of wine and artfully snapped a selfie with his glass of white vino.

Joe Alwyn/instagram Taylor Swift's cat

Joe Alwyn/instagram Taylor Swift's cat Benjamin

Joe Alwyn/instagram Benjamin

Alwyn and Swift began dating in the fall of 2016, which she confirmed in a diary entry from the deluxe edition her album Lover.

While the two have kept their relationship private, Alwyn made a brief appearance in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana in which the “Blank Space” singer ran into the actor’s arms before they walked around backstage following one of her concerts.

Joe Alwyn/instagram Joe Alwyn's drawings

Joe Alwyn/instagram

Joe Alwyn/instagram

Despite their private nature, The Favourite actor accompanied Swift to the Golden Globes, where she was nominated for best original song for the track “Beautiful Ghosts.” The song was featured in Cats, where Swift played Bombalurina.

Swift’s revelation in the documentary echoes what a source told PEOPLE in August.

"Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter," the source said. "She’s the happiest she’s ever been."

Recently, the couple sent friend Gigi Hadid a bouquet of flowers as a gift for the model’s 25th birthday.